Woman videoed making child do push-ups for talking back to her. Surprisingly, no one seems to have issue to this
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
WHAT DO YOU WANT TO DO WITH YOUR LIFE?!  SIT THERE AND PLAY THAT ELECTRIC TWANGER?!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
On a public bathroom floor?
/eww.  Stay classy, mom.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
IIRC, Killeen was the site of a pretty big mass shooting.  I'm sure that's just coincidence.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wow. That's dirty and gross.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hmmm,

Hit your kid.
or
Demand pushups.

She sounds like the perfect drill instructor.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Love the action grip she has on the younger kid while she sorts her older one's bad attitude out.

She might dress funny to me, but I would not fark with her.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The problem with using exercise as punishment is that it sends the message that exercise is punishment.  What you want your kid to learn is that exercise is a pleasure.  Else they will be fat and lazy and waste five dollars a month so that they spend all their time arguing with strangers on the internet about the most mundane things.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: [Fark user image 425x238]


hiveofscum.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
let this be the start of a new trend. real tired of seeing children flip two birds at their mother in wal mart. real tired of parents with invisible children because phone face time is the priority. real tired of horrible parents in murica, just the worse.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It can be overdone. We knelt on dry beans or bottlecaps, sometimes with books in our arms. If we dropped a book, that book and another book would be added. I still have scar tissue and some loss of sensation on both knees.
 
Anoria
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I dunno, TFA quotes mom as telling kid to wash up afterward, and the point "push-ups may not be for everyone, but if you've given your kid a simple task to do and they don't, then you need to make sure whatever consequence you said would happen actually does" is one that needs to be made more often and in bigger letters. I question her methods but the motivation is admirable.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 minute ago  

winedrinkingman: The problem with using exercise as punishment is that it sends the message that exercise is punishment.  What you want your kid to learn is that exercise is a pleasure.  Else they will be fat and lazy and waste five dollars a month so that they spend all their time arguing with strangers on the internet about the most mundane things.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FormlessOne: It can be overdone. We knelt on dry beans or bottlecaps, sometimes with books in our arms. If we dropped a book, that book and another book would be added. I still have scar tissue and some loss of sensation on both knees.


LOL. My mom made me kneel on salt. The odd thing is, today, 40 years later. She says I put the salt on the floor. LOL. Yes, asshole, a kid choose to add salt to their punishment.
 
