 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   They see me rollin' - they bleedin' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
6
    More: Weird, Avon, Portishead, Somerset, Police, English-language films, Avon and Somerset Constabulary, Thought, local woman, stabbing victims  
•       •       •

505 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2020 at 10:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you see him coming, just yell "Couples stab!" and he'll have to sit out the song, giving you a chance to escape to the crappy-pizza area.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a heads-up for the more squeamish among us - the "related articles" block on that page has headshots of injured prison guards with gouged eyes and stab head wounds.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds like a Jackass sketch gone really wrong.

/needs that guy with speedos and bunny ears
//Chris Pontious or something
///I used to enjoy their show before the movies
 
crinz83
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A knifeman on roller-skates ran amok in Bristol

i saw pentatonix sing that live
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When they're wearing pinstripes and carrying baseball bats I'll be concerned.
 
mrparks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I would very much like to taser someone as graceful as a rollerskater.

The mortis, then the ground. That would the height of physical comedy.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report