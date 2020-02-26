 Skip to content
(Blogger.com)   Washington cow gives birth to quadruplet calves, which beat 1 in 11.2 million odds to all survive so they can grow up healthy and be eaten   (thewesterner.blogspot.com) divider line
    Cattle, Livestock, Cowboy, rancher Scott English, Washington hay broker, own English Hay Company, Fodder, 7-year-old Angus-cross cows  
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that's just patently unfair, subby.
They'll be taken on the County Fair circuit, live their lives glamorously as busts at ripley's believe it or not. And THEN they'll be eaten.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical of Washington, why have one cow when you can have 4 at 9,000,000 the price.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, too, eat for 16.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The heifers logically have a better chance to be kept as breeding stock than less fecund cows.
 
Armored Vomit Doll
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: The heifers logically have a better chance to be kept as breeding stock than less fecund cows.


Given that one of the four was male, the three females are likely freemartins and are infertile.
 
treesloth
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So it's the old "pretend to be gay and then awkwardly suggest that you and she both switch teams, and, hey, we can try out our new team's activities tonight and bang relentlessly" idea.  That's a bold strategy, Cotton.
 
treesloth
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

treesloth: So it's the old "pretend to be gay and then awkwardly suggest that you and she both switch teams, and, hey, we can try out our new team's activities tonight and bang relentlessly" idea.  That's a bold strategy, Cotton.


Hmm, wrong thread.  No, I'm not trying to get a lesbian cow to switch teams.
 
Report