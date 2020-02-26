 Skip to content
(VinePair)   Still trying to decide what to give up for Lent? How about, "everything except beer"?   (vinepair.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I gave up giving up stuff for Lent.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm giving up sobriety.

/Old joke is old.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Beer diets worked in the middle ages because beer was a lot more thicker, you can drink beer moderately and still be functional in a medieval society, and they were not driving anywhere.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Catholicism?
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This diet interests me strangely.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Or "How I spent 40 days on the toilet"
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I always start smoking and then give that up...

waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Beer diets worked in the middle ages because beer was a lot more thicker, you can drink beer moderately and still be functional in a medieval society, and they were not driving anywhere.


So no one feel of a 🐎 and ended up like super man?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Beer only fast sounds like alcoholism.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Beer diets worked in the middle ages because beer was a lot more thicker, you can drink beer moderately and still be functional in a medieval society, and they were not driving anywhere.


And what would YOU know about that, Mr. Wine Drinking Man?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Beer diets worked in the middle ages because beer was a lot more thicker, you can drink beer moderately and still be functional in a medieval society, and they were not driving anywhere.


Also beer was far less likely to be contaminated with some shiat-yourself-to-death disease than water was at that point.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Catholicism?


I gave up Catholicism for lent in 1998. Best decision I've made to date.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Or "How I spent 40 days on the toilet"


You're welcome.
 
