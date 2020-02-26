 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News) Boobies Big Soy blames Big Milk for Breast Cancer   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
13
    More: Boobies, Seventh-day Adventist Church, observational study, cup of dairy milk, breast cancer, study author Dr. Gary Fraser, female participants, per cent, Milk  
•       •       •

554 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2020 at 8:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loma Linda University Adventist Health Sciences Center in California

Adventist. Sciences. Those words are together in their name. LOL.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Study group:  For the study, which was conducted as part of the Adventist Health Study-2, a long-term health study examining the lifestyle of members of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Organized religion is the problem
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
one cup of dairy milk
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark soy. All of it.

/allergic
//go milk!
 
JerkStore
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What "Big Milk" might look like:

img-l3.xnxx-cdn.comView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
$28B bailout to soy farmers not enough.
Now Trump will outlaw milk just to give his precious soy farmers MORE WELFARE!
 
AllYourFarkIsUs [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Researchers from the Loma Linda University Adventist Health Sciences Center in California say the observational study gives "fairly strong evidence" that dairy milk or factors closely related to the consumption of dairy milk is linked to the development of breast cancer in women."

As quoted above, "examining the lifestyles of members of the Seventh-Day Adventist church."

One quote stands out, "all through USA except Maine . . ."

Lobster or milk?  Hmmm
 
ucan'tcmee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I am SO farking sick of all of these farking studies indicating that we're going to farking die from EVERYTHING! 

I'm going to enjoy my milk, and bacon and eggs, and wine, and French fries and whatever else I farking want!!! So suck it!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hay, is this a  presidential election or what
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let's see the resulting effects of a cup of soy milk a day compared, please.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What "per cent"?  Are women paid less then men to get breast cancer?  Article make no cents.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was hoping to pile on the Adventists with everyone else but a quick check shows that this comes from a peer reviewed study published in a reputable medical journal that was funded by the NIH. There might be something to this....
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"By drinking up to one cup per day, the associated risk went up to 50 per cent, and for those drinking two to three cups per day, the risk increased further to 70 per cent to 80 per cent."


From what to what? Percentages alone are unfarking helpful
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report