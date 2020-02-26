 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)   What is today's busy Catholic-on-the-go to do? Introducing "Ash and Dash," coming to a diocese near you   (post-gazette.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, traditional Ash Wednesday services, Ash Wednesday, Tech News, Real Estate, Friends e-mail, Real estate, Legal Notices  
•       •       •

176 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2020 at 10:49 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aagrajag
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
These people are ridiculous.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
These are same dopes that think they can kill someone and be forgiven. (You can be) but, it's very disingenuous to say it like that because it leaves out the whole having to be actually repetitive. To repent and know you have offended God isn't, as simple as bam your forgiven. You got get there first.  No small feet
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 480x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size

She does look happy!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
this is smart; leaders of houses of worship should be looking for modern current ways to serve their flock. they are supposed to be out in the community growing the flock and saving the lost. that is their work, that is their way. and a big "Boy Howdy!" to all you who hate people for having religious beliefs. you're the best.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
*You wanna do confession with yer ashes?*

Uhhh... no thanks. Just the ashes.

*Would you like to add the Wine n' Wafer X-tra value deal?*

Um, sure.

*OK, your total is three rosaries and a Hail Mary... please pull around to the first window*
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But for those on the run seeking to observe Ash Wednesday...

Let me stop you right there. I may not know everything there is to know about Catholicing, but I know enough to know you're doing it wrong.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: These are same dopes that think they can kill someone and be forgiven. (You can be) but, it's very disingenuous to say it like that because it leaves out the whole having to be actually repetitive. To repent and know you have offended God isn't, as simple as bam your forgiven. You got get there first.  No small feet


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think subby is getting Protestants and Catholics confused again. Catholics have mass as part of the rites which takes a time requirement. Protestants are loosey-goosey religious if you have time.
 
Doctor Doodle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Please disable your ad blocker or whitelist post-gazette.com."

no
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's better than their Ass & Dash program.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'll take 2 Hail Marys and a large curly fries.   Is the shake machine working?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report