(OK Whatever)   If you've always wanted to taste human flesh, climate change might make that happen   (okwhatever.org) divider line
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"In the future, a Sloppy Joe sandwich might literally be made from a guy named Joe."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll just get this out of the way:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love being ahead of trends.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
clowns taste funny
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how to save the planet? Send obese Americans to starving Africans. One typically large woman from the south should feed a whole village for a week.

Winner: Planet Earth. Cow and Chicken.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well since I can no longer safely eat bat or pangolin, I'll take mine medium rare.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh according to Dahmer it tastes like filet mignon so why not
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
AllyOop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GungFu: You know how to save the planet? Send obese Americans to starving Africans. One typically large woman from the south should feed a whole village for a week.

Winner: Planet Earth. Cow and Chicken.


Then buy stock in atorvastatin and beta-blockers.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbpress.comView Full Size
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's kuru-azy!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I already know that because the last cannibals in Indonesia talked to journalists and anthropologists.

Looks like beef, tastes like pork, pretty much what you would expect. Some other cannibals have claimed that human is sweeter than pork, but not as sweet as white tailed deer.

Which oddly, is a species which only exists in parts of North America.

I just think you would like to know that so you can avoid those parts. Or any place where invasive species have been introduced by hunters, such as Canada, the USA, Scotland, New Zealand, Australia, etc.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More licking, no biting.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [thumbpress.com image 540x492]


Kiwis eating Chinese Gooseberries. I don't get it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GungFu: You know how to save the planet? Send obese Americans to starving Africans. One typically large woman from the south should feed a whole village for a week.

Winner: Planet Earth. Cow and Chicken.


I know that show, Cow and Chicken. In fact, I know both of those shows.  Anybody ever watch the Angry Beavers or the one about the Cat-Dog or Dog-Cat? I've watched them all in my time and way past my time.
 
fark_booger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people taste like Bacon, this could work.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GungFu: You know how to save the planet? Send obese Americans to starving Africans. One typically large woman from the south should feed a whole village for a week.

Winner: Planet Earth. Cow and Chicken.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
image.tmdb.orgView Full Size


Interesting crossover idea
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: clowns taste funny


It's all that yellow-orange paint. I think it is full of Cadmium, the stuff that drove Van Gogh to paint so well. If not, it is probably full of Vitamin B group vitamins. They are often found in orange, yellow or red vegetables. Although carrots come in a much wider range of colours besides the Dutch Orange Carrots, as in What's Up?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark_booger: If people taste like Bacon, this could work.


Oh, go eat some Beyond Meat in Penance. I was eating veggie burgers before they had Branding. If you don't want to go Vegan, try them with bacon and cheese. They compensate for the beef very nicely. Chinese and Japanese fermented tofus are great. The Commercial crap that passes for tofu is just soyabean oil by-product and might as well be styrofoam or CheezFudd.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a cannibal, but whenever I see a fat guy I say to myself - I bet he's nicely marbled.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: GungFu: You know how to save the planet? Send obese Americans to starving Africans. One typically large woman from the south should feed a whole village for a week.

Winner: Planet Earth. Cow and Chicken.

[media-amazon.com image 850x1275][image.tmdb.org image 500x750]

Interesting crossover idea


Cow and Chicken

Your hosts to Global Normalcy

Or what shreds are left of it Post Trump

Coming to a web channel near you soon
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of things could make that happen subby.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that we've got support for M4A and free education, I'm glad that more people are coming onboard for the more palatable features of socialism.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't believe in global warming, but I do carry this around in my wallet, just in case.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Brandi Morgan: I'm not a cannibal, but whenever I see a fat guy I say to myself - I bet he's nicely marbled.


How youdoin?
 
GORDON
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Various cultures around the world didn't need the climate boogieman in order to go cannibal.

Fake news.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Brandi Morgan: I'm not a cannibal, but whenever I see a fat guy I say to myself - I bet he's nicely marbled.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


Let's take the guesswork out of it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Babies...they taste best.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Insects would probably be the better choice, but we seem to be doing our best to kill all of those off.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can I just have some spaghettios?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It does make more sense than pumping them fill of chemicals just to displayed in a fancy box for a few hours thrn buried in the ground.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/I'd try it. There's no wait
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You mean like being face deep in her baconator?
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fark_booger: If people taste like Bacon, this could work.


Mmmmmmm.....Bacon!
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I already have some tank meat growing in the back room.  We have "pork," "chicken," "beef," and "porickeef" available
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Brandi Morgan: I'm not a cannibal, but whenever I see a fat guy I say to myself - I bet he's nicely marbled.


Humans don't marble. We have our fat on top of us, under the skin.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We have penalty of food. We just don't have jobs, so people can buy food.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thanks but I'll just die instead.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I thought climate change was all negatives, great work, scientists, for seeing the greener grass on the other side.
Although I don't see why this would ever be a thing short of an apocalyptic wasteland, humans aren't very efficient at producing meat, and older meat tastes bad.As for growing meat, again, there are more efficient meat types to lab grow, if anything human meat would be a luxury.But if it came down to the wire in a non-apocalyptic scenario we'd just factory farm more intensely and treat animals even worse.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GungFu: You know how to save the planet? Send obese Americans to starving Africans. One typically large woman from the south should feed a whole village for a week.

Winner: Planet Earth. Cow and Chicken.


I liked that cartoon, it was demented like Ren & Stimpy.
alienationmentale.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've worked it out, if you add a paragraph between two existing paragraphs, Fark loses it's mind and screams. "THAT WASN'T THERE BEFORE" and bins all tags. I don't get why it forces tags rather than just uses breaks and nl2br or something.
 
Meez
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thats just about the biggest piece of BS article I have ever read. How the F does climate change lead to eating human flesh ? That whole thing should have had comic book panels to go along with it

JESSIE SCHIEWE IS THE EDITOR OF OK WHATEVER. SHE BELIEVES IN MERMAIDS AND SHE THRIFT SHOPS FOR EXERCISE.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

relaxitsjustme: Thanks but I'll just die instead.


Where and when? Also, could you eat some butter first?
 
gkcook
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought global warming would boost food production, anyway.  Imagine a huge country like canada or russia that can grow yummy food all year round like mexico does now.
 
