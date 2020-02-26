 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Police searching for suspect in McDonald's robbery. Police on the lookout for a Caucasian male, red hair, wearing horizontal black and white striped shirt, broad brimmed hat, hamburger print tie, and black mask   (wtae.com) divider line
12
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sophont [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
robble, robble
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: robble, robble


TFA says it was in Cranberry.
Maybe gobble gobble?
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toetag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL, hamburglar has red hair.  i thought it was purple.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Put him in jail.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I grimace at the headline.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
just had a Shamrock shake today after about 2 or 3 decades. It tasted horrible. What have they done to my beloved childhood treat?

/not getting a kick
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

toetag: TIL, hamburglar has red hair.  i thought it was purple.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

toetag: TIL, hamburglar has red hair.  i thought it was purple.


Maybe you're thinking of Grimace?
 
