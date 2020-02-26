 Skip to content
(CNN)   One Brazilian people now have the corona virus   (cnn.com) divider line
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a lot of corona virus.
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby and Fark missed the obvious and winning headline:

"A man in Brazil is coughing"

SHUT.
DOWN.
EVERYTHING.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One Brazilian people now have infected with the corona virus

If you're going to go for the obvious joke, Subby (and of course you would, who here wouldn't?) at least write it in a way that doesn't kill the punchline at birth.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The president of Brasil is just like Trump an lies his ass off.

I bet a few hundred people have it in Brasil.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theres like 10 new countries that were infected in the last 48h
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: The president of Brasil is just like Trump an lies his ass off.

I bet a few hundred people have it in Brasil.


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Just wanted to add to the hilarity.
 
rikkitikkitavi
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
If only it was Dan Brazilian. Christ on a stick, that guy is the biggest douche bag to walk the planet.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Theres like 10 new countries that were infected in the last 48h


I bet they were Democrats trying to make 45 look bad.
 
yms
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is getting farking boring. Let it run its course.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

yms: This is getting farking boring. Let it run its course.


This wont be over for months so yeah, if we keep doing coronavirus threads everyday... theres gonna be a shiat ton of em
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

yms: This is getting farking boring. Let it run its course.


I agree.

media.giphy.comView Full Size



I know we're all gonna die from zombie flu pandemic, but can't we talk about the royals or something else?
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

null: Subby and Fark missed the obvious and winning headline:

"A man in Brazil is coughing"

SHUT.
DOWN.
EVERYTHING.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ashinmytomatoes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I could use this as a photo comment to just about any article these days...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

null: Subby and Fark missed the obvious and winning headline:

"A man in Brazil is coughing"

SHUT.
DOWN.
EVERYTHING.


Came here to submit the headline "Shut. Down. Everything." Oh well.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
