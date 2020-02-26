 Skip to content
(NBC News) Idaho Mom, who almost certainly had her ex-husband and brother killed, and more than likely killed her missing children before eloping to Hawaii with a doomsday novelist, wants her bail reduced from $5 million to $10,000 as she's "not a flight risk"
77
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that she got to take a Hawaiian holiday during this mess is enough. Her bail is already too low at $5MM.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She shouldnt be given bail at all
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat, lady. Show them where the kids are buried.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either she qualifies for bail or she doesn't

Why is there a dollar value on it
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Either she qualifies for bail or she doesn't

Why is there a dollar value on it


Because she is white.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Either she qualifies for bail or she doesn't

Why is there a dollar value on it


Make it look fair.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to see the death benefit put to good use for highlights, lowlights, and Botox.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to see the Netflix documentary on this.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
My arms aren't even strong enough to fly!

/Tip your waitress.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The kids are probably just playing hide and seek.

/check the suitcases
 
NINEv2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She's not a flight risk because jeebus.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why has no one held a blow torch to this biatch to find the kids?
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Also, Doomsday novelist's earlier wife was killed, and then he married missing family wife two weeks later...

/Not the plot to Fallout 6
 
jst3p
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Either she qualifies for bail or she doesn't

Why is there a dollar value on it


How would bail work without a dollar value on it?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She did it all by herself, with no help from anyone? I find that difficult to believe.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hallows_Eve: Also, Doomsday novelist's earlier wife was killed, and then he married missing family wife two weeks later...

/Not the plot to Fallout

Far Cry 6
//FTFM
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jst3p: Gubbo: Either she qualifies for bail or she doesn't

Why is there a dollar value on it

How would bail work without a dollar value on it?


They let you out of jail before your trial, or they don't. They amount of money you have shouldn't determine your freedom.
 
weapon13
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

X-Geek: The kids are probably just playing hide and seek.

/check the suitcases


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Either she qualifies for bail or she doesn't

Why is there a dollar value on it


This, although I'd say it's more 'either she's a flight risk or she isn't'.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

X-Geek: The kids are probably just playing hide and seek.


And Susan Smith's kids are playing Marco Polo.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: She did it all by herself, with no help from anyone? I find that difficult to believe.


People can be very selfish. I mean, why carry all that baggage into a new relationship right?

Ugg.

We are going to find out these two murdered their respective families just so they could run off together. Just, wtf?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: jst3p: Gubbo: Either she qualifies for bail or she doesn't

Why is there a dollar value on it

How would bail work without a dollar value on it?

They let you out of jail before your trial, or they don't. They amount of money you have shouldn't determine your freedom.


There is some truth to this. A lot of people can't afford even a low bail amount, so they're stuck in prison waiting for a trial for potentially longer than their sentence could be.
 
Cathedralmaster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA: Vallow reportedly believes she is "a god assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ's second coming in July 2020,"

That's not how Christianity works....

Having your brother kill your ex-husband, then killing him, only to then kill your kids, to run away with a Doomsday author who probably killed his wife, is not something Jesus would do either.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: jst3p: Gubbo: Either she qualifies for bail or she doesn't

Why is there a dollar value on it

How would bail work without a dollar value on it?

They let you out of jail before your trial, or they don't. They amount of money you have shouldn't determine your freedom.


Its because rich people are above the law duh
 
jst3p
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: jst3p: Gubbo: Either she qualifies for bail or she doesn't

Why is there a dollar value on it

How would bail work without a dollar value on it?

They let you out of jail before your trial, or they don't.


That's not bail. That's release on your own recognizance. This happens if the court determines that you are likely to return for trial without extra motivation.


They amount of money you have shouldn't determine your freedom.

It isn't. The level of flight risk you pose does.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: jst3p: Gubbo: Either she qualifies for bail or she doesn't

Why is there a dollar value on it

How would bail work without a dollar value on it?

They let you out of jail before your trial, or they don't. They amount of money you have shouldn't determine your freedom.


If you have too much, you don't get it.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Smelly Pirate Hooker: She did it all by herself, with no help from anyone? I find that difficult to believe.

People can be very selfish. I mean, why carry all that baggage into a new relationship right?

Ugg.

We are going to find out these two murdered their respective families just so they could run off together.


You think?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeeeeeeah I am going to go with a negative on that request. Wow that is 10 pounds of psycho in a 5 pound sack.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: jst3p: Gubbo: Either she qualifies for bail or she doesn't

Why is there a dollar value on it

How would bail work without a dollar value on it?

They let you out of jail before your trial, or they don't. They amount of money you have shouldn't determine your freedom.


The bail is to discourage you from posting bail and leaving. Large amounts are meant to make the monetary cost for fleeing higher. I dont think it's perfect but it's pretty obvious why it is this way.

How do you not know how bail works?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Gubbo: Either she qualifies for bail or she doesn't

Why is there a dollar value on it

This, although I'd say it's more 'either she's a flight risk or she isn't'.


Yeah. The prosecution's logic is astoundingly stupid. By their reasoning, anyone with $500 in their bank ($450 one way ticket from O'Hare to Hawaii) has the ability to cross an ocean, and therefore should be denied bail. What?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Vallow reportedly believes she is "a god assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ's second coming in July 2020," according to divorce documents Charles Vallow filed before his death.

So lock her up until July. If she magically disappears from her cell, then dismiss the case.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Vallow reportedly believes she is "a god assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ's second coming in July 2020," according to divorce documents Charles Vallow filed before his death.

So lock her up until July. If she magically disappears from her cell, then dismiss the case.


Man, she's nutso.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So there is crazy hot, and batshiate crazy hot.
Good idea to avoid the first one. And turn around and run away as fast as you can from the second one.
 
jst3p
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Based on all available information I can only assume she is CRAZY GOOD in the sack.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

X-Geek: So lock her up until July. If she magically disappears from her cell, then dismiss the case.


Should be a couple months later, gotta give it time to figure out where the three Magi are walking to...
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: I can't wait to see the Netflix documentary on this.


She's being railroaded by the LDS! The cops! She's really, really, super duper totally innocent.

/barf
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: jst3p: Gubbo: Either she qualifies for bail or she doesn't

Why is there a dollar value on it

How would bail work without a dollar value on it?

They let you out of jail before your trial, or they don't. They amount of money you have shouldn't determine your freedom.


The idea is the money will be a motivator to get you to show up in court (since you get the bail money back if/when you show up). but IMO, it should be based on a percentage of the defendant's financial resources (with certain minimums) and bail bonds shouldn't be a thing.

Also setting an impossibly high bail seems pointless to me.. In those cases, just don't grant bail.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Someone Else's Alt: Smelly Pirate Hooker: She did it all by herself, with no help from anyone? I find that difficult to believe.

People can be very selfish. I mean, why carry all that baggage into a new relationship right?

Ugg.

We are going to find out these two murdered their respective families just so they could run off together.

You think?


I know Captain Obvious. I just cannot wrap my head around the amount of selfishness and narcissistic douchbaggery it takes to think that if you just kill you husband and kids you get to start a new life.

How do you have that conversation in your head?

"Hmm, I can't just leave for Hawaii with my new boyfriend and leave the kids here to fend for themselves, oh, I know I murder them and dump their bodies somewhere. That should do the trick."

I mean, WTF?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


also
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: jst3p: Gubbo: Either she qualifies for bail or she doesn't

Why is there a dollar value on it

How would bail work without a dollar value on it?

They let you out of jail before your trial, or they don't. They amount of money you have shouldn't determine your freedom.


I mean, it sounds like a very simple thing, surprised it needed to be explained
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 330x580]

So there is crazy hot, and batshiate crazy hot.
Good idea to avoid the first one. And turn around and run away as fast as you can from the second one.


I wonder if that's her daughter behind her. So farking sad.
 
jst3p
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She is from Idaho so... Tater Tot Mom?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Someone Else's Alt: Smelly Pirate Hooker: She did it all by herself, with no help from anyone? I find that difficult to believe.

People can be very selfish. I mean, why carry all that baggage into a new relationship right?

Ugg.

We are going to find out these two murdered their respective families just so they could run off together.

You think?

I know Captain Obvious. I just cannot wrap my head around the amount of selfishness and narcissistic douchbaggery it takes to think that if you just kill you husband and kids you get to start a new life.

How do you have that conversation in your head?

"Hmm, I can't just leave for Hawaii with my new boyfriend and leave the kids here to fend for themselves, oh, I know I murder them and dump their bodies somewhere. That should do the trick."

I mean, WTF?


People are bastard-coated bastards with bastard filling. Seems pretty simple to me.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 300x665]

also


All take fitties and boney elbows.
 
jst3p
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: jst3p: Gubbo: Either she qualifies for bail or she doesn't

Why is there a dollar value on it

How would bail work without a dollar value on it?

They let you out of jail before your trial, or they don't. They amount of money you have shouldn't determine your freedom.

I mean, it sounds like a very simple thing, surprised it needed to be explained


Even worse, someone voted "smart" on his post.... wow.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Vallow reportedly believes she is "a god assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ's second coming in July 2020," according to divorce documents Charles Vallow filed before his death.

So lock her up until July. If she magically disappears from her cell, then dismiss the case.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can't wait to see the Netflix documentary on this.

NBC's Dateline has been all over this one:
https://www.nbc.com/dateline/video/wh​e​re-are-the-children/4114704

Her supporters include a guy who says, "Yes she killed the kids because she was afraid the Apocalypse would be far worse."  But apparently not in Hawaii.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 330x580]

So there is crazy hot, and batshiate crazy hot.
Good idea to avoid the first one. And turn around and run away as fast as you can from the second one.

I wonder if that's her daughter behind her. So farking sad.


I think it's the girl from "The Ring"

/I invited her to my wedding, but she didn't show up...
 
probesport
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Where does she think she is? New York?
 
