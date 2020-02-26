 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   What in the antisemitic carnival hell is going on in Spain?
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is just "fun"...like in Belgium.  https://www.bbc.com/news/wo​rld-europe-​51612541

Meanwhile, 1 in 5 Europeans believe the world is being run by a Jewish cabal.  https://www.jpost.com/Diaspor​a/Antisem​itism/1-in-5-Europeans-says-secret-Jew​ish-cabal-runs-the-world-survey-finds-​618830

We are going to have to go back in there soon and smack down the real Nazi threat.   It never leaves...just keeps hidden in Europe.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: It is just "fun"...like in Belgium.  https://www.bbc.com/news/wor​ld-europe-51612541

Meanwhile, 1 in 5 Europeans believe the world is being run by a Jewish cabal.  https://www.jpost.com/Diaspora​/Antisemitism/1-in-5-Europeans-says-se​cret-Jewish-cabal-runs-the-world-surve​y-finds-618830

We are going to have to go back in there soon and smack down the real Nazi threat.   It never leaves...just keeps hidden in Europe.


We have to deal with our own Bundists first, I fear.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wejash: Chris Ween: It is just "fun"...like in Belgium.  https://www.bbc.com/news/wor​ld-europe-51612541

Meanwhile, 1 in 5 Europeans believe the world is being run by a Jewish cabal.  https://www.jpost.com/Diaspora​/Antisemitism/1-in-5-Europeans-says-se​cret-Jewish-cabal-runs-the-world-surve​y-finds-618830

We are going to have to go back in there soon and smack down the real Nazi threat.   It never leaves...just keeps hidden in Europe.

We have to deal with our own Bundists first, I fear.


Let me know when we start doing Springtime for Hitler but not as a parody.    It may happen.  But until it does, Europe is the place where it happens routinely now.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Spanish Inquisition - Mel Brooks
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's something you don't see every day.
 
probesport
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Trump is mad he wasnt invited
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: It is just "fun"...like in Belgium.  https://www.bbc.com/news/wor​ld-europe-51612541


That's farked up.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Those Europeans, so cultured and learned.
 
King Something
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was anybody expecting this line of questioning?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We're hated everywhere. Fabulous.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Didn't Spain just exhume the body of franco, the last fascist, to bury him with less dignity?
 
Valiente
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: It is just "fun"...like in Belgium.  https://www.bbc.com/news/wor​ld-europe-51612541

Meanwhile, 1 in 5 Europeans believe the world is being run by a Jewish cabal.  https://www.jpost.com/Diaspora​/Antisemitism/1-in-5-Europeans-says-se​cret-Jewish-cabal-runs-the-world-surve​y-finds-618830

We are going to have to go back in there soon and smack down the real Nazi threat.   It never leaves...just keeps hidden in Europe.


Wait, you're serious? Let me heil harder.
probesport
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

King Something: Was anybody expecting this line of questioning?


I was not expecting it.
 
slama
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe we shouldn't fix climate change. Maybe it's just time for us to go and the planet to start over.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Springtime for Hitler?

jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Let me know when we start doing Springtime for Hitler but not as a parody.


But you knew that already. Tired schtick is tired.
 
Weidbrewer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Meanwhile, 1 in 5 Europeans believe the world is being run by a Jewish cabal.


I have never understood Jewish conspiracy theories.  Conspiracy theories in general are usually out there, but the sheer number of people who think that Jews, specifically, are the cause of all the world's woes has always baffled me.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hahaha, oh wow... That's so bad it's impressive. There had to be hundreds of people involved in the planning and coordination of those outfits and floats. Hundreds of people and none of them going, "Uhhhh, guys, isn't what we're doing kind of farked up?"
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Chris Ween: Let me know when we start doing Springtime for Hitler but not as a parody.

But you knew that already. Tired schtick is tired.


How on earth does Milo Ventimiglia still get acting gigs?!?!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What?   The Jews were dancing.  You can't be unhappy and dance at the same time.  Sheesh.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: It is just "fun"...like in Belgium.  https://www.bbc.com/news/wor​ld-europe-51612541

Meanwhile, 1 in 5 Europeans believe the world is being run by a Jewish cabal.  https://www.jpost.com/Diaspora​/Antisemitism/1-in-5-Europeans-says-se​cret-Jewish-cabal-runs-the-world-surve​y-finds-618830

We are going to have to go back in there soon and smack down the real Nazi threat.   It never leaves...just keeps hidden in Europe.


Why the hell would we have to go to Europe? You don't like American made products? We got a big resurgence of fascist white supremacists right here at home.
Before we get to feeling too superior to our friends in Europe, we should probably get our own house in order - and end our own white supremacist presidential administration - first.
 
zinny
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Weidbrewer: Chris Ween: Meanwhile, 1 in 5 Europeans believe the world is being run by a Jewish cabal.

I have never understood Jewish conspiracy theories.  Conspiracy theories in general are usually out there, but the sheer number of people who think that Jews, specifically, are the cause of all the world's woes has always baffled me.


I've often wondered about that myself.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to root for the coronavirus
 
