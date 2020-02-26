 Skip to content
(CBS News) Man everyone hates does something nobody cares about (cbsnews.com)
25
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm sure Trump will pardon him, to heal the nation
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dylann Roof went on hunger strike on federal death row

No. Don't. Stop.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
" "verbally harassed and abused without cause"

Really?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Roof's lawyers filed an appeal of his federal convictions and death sentence last month, arguing that he was mentally ill when he represented himself at his capital trial.

...

One of their main arguments is that U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel shouldn't have allowed Roof to represent himself during the penalty phase of his trial because he was a 22-year-old ninth-grade dropout "who believed his sentence didn't matter because white nationalists would free him from prison after an impending race war."

If stupidity is a mental illness, we're gonna have to set a lot of criminals free.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nice headline
 
hej
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"It's just not worth being murdered over."

Going to go ahead and assume there's no way in hell he said that with a straight face.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's asking to have an IV put in by a burly farsighted intern with caffeine shakes... Gonna also have to give him a catheter too, if he's being uncooperative like this. A horse catheter.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let me guess, the jail officers are black?
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: " "verbally harassed and abused without cause"

Really?


Yeh like it or not we don't get to pick who we treat fairly and who we don't.

I'm personally for corporal punishment of offenders of certain crimes (looking at you pedo's!), but as of now people go to prison as punishment not for punishment.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: " "verbally harassed and abused without cause"

Really?


Reichwing snowflakes are so easily triggered.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
winedrinkingman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've heard that white supremacist are kinda infamous in prison for gaining weight on their "hunger strikes."  They basically refuse to eat the nutri loaf in the cafeteria, but load up on junk food from the commissary instead.

It is all about looking like they are resisting the man to the young kids in their hate groups that have not gone to prison yet.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How do I send those COs and cellblock mates catering?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I've heard that white supremacist are kinda infamous in prison for gaining weight on their "hunger strikes."They basically refuse to eat the nutri loaf in the cafeteria, but load up on junk food from the commissary instead.

It is all about looking like they are resisting the man to the young kids in their hate groups that have not gone to prison yet.


mathamagical
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
All prisoners should be treated humanely. Provided roof is not receiving special extrajudicial punishment then I won't be losing any sleep if he decides to cheat the hangman by starving himself to death first.

By all means we should ensure our prison guards, even on death row, are professionals. No one is going to have much sympathy for people like him though, and rightly so.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This shiatbag should never walk free again.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lostcat: This shiatbag should never walk free again.


Meh, I could live with him just not walking.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"hated by the general public..." No, I think specifically everyone
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I would prefer if he staged a dirty protest instead. I'd be happy to donate material to his cause if that were the case.
 
anfrind
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: winedrinkingman: I've heard that white supremacist are kinda infamous in prison for gaining weight on their "hunger strikes."They basically refuse to eat the nutri loaf in the cafeteria, but load up on junk food from the commissary instead.

It is all about looking like they are resisting the man to the young kids in their hate groups that have not gone to prison yet.

[Fark user image 735x530]


If white supremacists could understand how the world works, there would be no white supremacists.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My give-a-fark meter for Dylan Roof is currently pegged out at -100, and this story is trying to wrap the needle around the post at the end of the negative reading indicator.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, this sounds like a problem that solved itself.  I wish him the best in his endeavor.
 
