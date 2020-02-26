 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Utility pleads guilty to Domestic Terrorism. Bonus, who knew there was Pipeline Safety Act? Certainly not subby's wife   (news4jax.com) divider line
    Natural gas, Lawrence, Massachusetts, Federal Bureau of Investigation, utility company, series of natural gas explosions  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Today's settlement is a sobering reminder that if you decide to put profits before public safety, you will pay the consequences," FBI Agent Joseph Bonavolonta said.

While $53 million is not trivial, it's less than a third of the other costs to the company. If a message has been sent, it is that careless planning can cost you close to $200 million in repairs and civil payments.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Does Subby's wife, Morgan Fairchild, exist?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, this will make them behave. Sure.
 
skyotter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I want to know how much jail time the company is facing.

/corporations are still people, right?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Customers will see a new "service fee" in their bills to pay this.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Homeowners see $14.23 settlement...
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"A series of class action lawsuits stemming from the explosions has settled for $143 million. The settlement awaits final approval from a judge."

I'm assuming that's $142 million for the lawyers, and $5,000 for each homeowner that got their sh*t blown up?
 
Report