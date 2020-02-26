 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Police in Moscow have impounded the Batmobile   (bbc.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this happens instead of losing a wheel and the Joker still got away?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy Bolsheviks Batman!
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How did i know it was going to be a fully custom made, not road safe vehicle that got locked up
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A car designed to strike fear into the hearts of criminals everywhere has been impounded by authorities in Russia.


So it worked?
 
probesport
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You don't know how lucky you are, boys
 
probesport
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: So this happens instead of losing a wheel and the Joker still got away?


HEY!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Putin: 1
Batman: 0
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 641x426]
[Fark user image 640x427]


Why is the wording on their outfits reversed? to see it in your rear-view mirror?
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not happy...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PackageHandler [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've seen Russian dash cam videos and I'm quite surprised that they can claim this vehicle isn't fit for the road with any sort of straight face.
 
tasteme
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In Russia, BATMOBILE FOIL YOUUUUUUUU
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't they drive tanks down the streets there. This is a problem?
 
