 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   Police approached the 600 lbs suspect who yelled that their flags didn't have gold fringe and they would only be charged in a maritime court, the police returned suspect to ocean   (king5.com) divider line
39
    More: Murica, Sea lion, Cowlitz County, Washington, Cowlitz River, sea lion, Steller Sea Lion, Steller sea lion, Becky Bennett of WDFW, interesting situation  
•       •       •

1853 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2020 at 1:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
P. Barnes, wildlife relocation professional.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such as seals.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not gonna make the joke that makes some of you Farkers yell "DRINK!", but it's right farking there so drink up anyways you assholes.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does this keep happening?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't mind most marine mammals, but sea lions? I could do without sea lions.
 
blackhalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yourtango.comView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

skyotter: Why does this keep happening?


Well our special forces are stretched too thin and are deployed at a breakneck pace so some of our seals are going a little crazy and wandering off.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I assume the police shot the sea lions dog right?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Good one, Subby. More Robert Benchley than Peter Benchley. I like.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

X-Geek: I don't mind most marine mammals, but sea lions? I could do without sea lions.


Thank you for at least getting the joke right. I still have no idea why Subby attempted to make it out to be  a sovereign citizen
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Sea Lions, the _________ of the sea

a) assholes
b) wolves
c) Donald Trumps
d) clowns
e) all of the above
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: X-Geek: I don't mind most marine mammals, but sea lions? I could do without sea lions.

Thank you for at least getting the joke right. I still have no idea why Subby attempted to make it out to be  a sovereign citizen


Probably because sovereign citizens are buffoons worthy only of scorn and ridicule.  Just a hunch.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I know the idea of multiple Donald Trumps is horrifying, but you I am right, technically , as there is more than one of the joicks.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I know the idea of multiple Donald Trumps is horrifying, but you I am right, technically , as there is more than one of the joicks.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Again?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

X-Geek: I don't mind most marine mammals, but sea lions? I could do without sea lions.


Do you have something against sea lions?
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: Such as seals.


That reminds me.  I should ask about a discount on my slr pnls.
 
zedster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

PainSorrowLoss: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: X-Geek: I don't mind most marine mammals, but sea lions? I could do without sea lions.

Thank you for at least getting the joke right. I still have no idea why Subby attempted to make it out to be  a sovereign citizen

Probably because sovereign citizens are buffoons worthy only of scorn and ridicule.  Just a hunch.


correct, also because the gold fringe flag theory is the flag means it's an Admiralty court and thus naval and this being a sea creature would reverse that and that theory appears dis-proportionality in the PNW

/subby
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
flondrix
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Amateur.  In Antarctica, the seals have been known to wander 41 miles inland and 5900 feet above sea level.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
pdieten
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: X-Geek: I don't mind most marine mammals, but sea lions? I could do without sea lions.

Do you have something against sea lions?


No, that's not the joke either. Here:

http://wondermark.com/1k62/
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: mercator_psi: Such as seals.

That reminds me.  I should ask about a discount on my slr pnls.


I hope it's a nice round number!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

PainSorrowLoss: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: X-Geek: I don't mind most marine mammals, but sea lions? I could do without sea lions.

Thank you for at least getting the joke right. I still have no idea why Subby attempted to make it out to be  a sovereign citizen

Probably because sovereign citizens are buffoons worthy only of scorn and ridicule.  Just a hunch.


Pardon me, but I couldn't help but overhear... I would like to have a civil conversation about your statement. Would you mind showing me evidence of any negative thing that any sovereign citizen has ever done to you?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

skyotter: Why does this keep happening?


Conservatives:  They keep invading our territory. Build a giant sea wall and make the otters and beavers pay for it.

Liberals and natural environment-lubbers: They're NOT invading our territory, we are invading theirs.

Compromise position:  Go back to terra firma, you fecking bipedal land-lubbers. You are out of your fresh water here.

(Ut Donaldus rex et imperator delinda est)
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pdieten: I May Be Crazy But...: X-Geek: I don't mind most marine mammals, but sea lions? I could do without sea lions.

Do you have something against sea lions?

No, that's not the joke either. Here:

http://wondermark.com/1k62/


I don't mean to interrupt your discussion of webcomics for long, I just want to know what it is you have against sea lions.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

flondrix: Amateur.  In Antarctica, the seals have been known to wander 41 miles inland and 5900 feet above sea level.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 800x600]


That's about the maximum distance they get inland on the Island of Newfoundland. Occasionally they turn up in Florida.

Dumbasses.
 
pdieten
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Also, having read TFA, I now want a smelt fry. Used to be common around here, until invasive species came in and now there aren't enough smelt running to bother to catch anymore.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

flondrix: Amateur.  In Antarctica, the seals have been known to wander 41 miles inland and 5900 feet above sea level.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 800x600]


Photograph soon to be posted on a UFO site, as a NASA photograph proving that there is life on Mars and NASA is covering it up by posting the photographs in plain sight all over the web so that every ninny on Earth can see them and draw red lines around them proving that there are six-inch high bigfeet on the Red Planet and that they are just as fuzzy and unconvincing as they are on every Continent except Antarctica.
 
ifky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's at least three times this week this has happened. Strange times in Oregon.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pdieten: Also, having read TFA, I now want a smelt fry. Used to be common around here, until invasive species came in and now there aren't enough smelt running to bother to catch anymore.


Yee haw, Granny! Get your wash tub! The grunions are running.

Am I doing this right? I was thinking of some Dad jokes with bad puns in them. Example follows.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jso2897: What's his Fark handle?


Searle Lion of Beef
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That was one of my best. I will explain if you don't applaud.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did he repeatedly annoy the police with unnecessary questions and requests for still more information while feigning politeness?
 
Fark Strunk and White
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: X-Geek: I don't mind most marine mammals, but sea lions? I could do without sea lions.

Do you have something against sea lions?


If you have ever been surprised by a sea lion while scuba diving, you would likely have an issue with them too.
Them farkers are big and have fangs.
 
gbv23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not Oregon,

SW Washigton
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fark Strunk and White: [Fark user image 560x314]


BB KING Best Solo Guitar King of Blues
Youtube MpRIYi721WE
 
Quadlok [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ifky: That's at least three times this week this has happened. Strange times in Oregon.


Pretty sure we just keep getting the same story greenlit from different sources.

There are a lot of Sea Lions, both Stellars and California, in SW Washington/NW Oregon though. Most of them prefer to just hang out near the fish ladders and pick off salmon, but I think we're still a bit early for the Spring Chinook, so I guess they're wandering a bit more in search of a good meal.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That critter was starving, IMHO. We've been using the oceans as a garbage pit and overfishing for far too long.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report