(BBC-US)   Scottish farmer fined for punching sheep. This is not a euphemism but it is still baaad   (bbc.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
McMongo only pawn in flock of life.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't kinkshame sheep.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe he was in a baaaad mooood?
Shamelessly stolen from Heywood Banks.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm about to do something really bad... I know, let's take video of me doing it! What could possibly go wrong?
 
OldJames
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Animal welfare officer sounds official, but I can't believe peta has any official duties
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The sheep wouldn't put out?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Domestic violence is always wrong.
 
Report