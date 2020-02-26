 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   "You wanna get Godzillas? Because that's how you get Godzillas" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes.  Yes, I want Godzillas.

I have more Godzillas on my desk than any other thing:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thermo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I too want Godzillas.  But they have to holding hot sauce near.a gene simmons mask with a Viking helmet on it. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thermo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thermo: I too want Godzillas.  But they have to holding hot sauce near.a gene simmons mask with a Viking helmet on it. [Fark user image 425x318]


sorry for the sideways, why does mobile do that? I Fark fail.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My brother, who is a bit of a conspiracy nut, refuses to eat any seafood because he is convinced that the Fukushima reactor has been steadily poisoning the worlds oceans for the past nine years.
I used to laugh but now I think he may be right.
 
PopeyesTattoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The sad truth is that the ocean is already so poisoned that releasing nuclear tainted water into won't make much of a difference.
 
Cache
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
**checks state of the union**

Godzillas would be an upgrade.
 
T.rex
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Yes.  Yes, I want Godzillas.

I have more Godzillas on my desk than any other thing:

[Fark user image 850x477]


i like your style.  We might have more in common that you might think.
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No love for Godzuki?

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We're posting office Godzillas?  Neat!

There's been a Godzilla '98 kooshball floating around my office nearly as long as I've been here.  The original owner is long gone, but Koosh-zilla kept bouncing between different workgroups.

Eventually I brought in a FinalGoji '04 to keep him company.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bonus t-shirt:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dittybopper: Yes.  Yes, I want Godzillas.

I have more Godzillas on my desk than any other thing:

[Fark user image 850x477]


man, another thing we have in common, holy crap.  dit dit
 
Report