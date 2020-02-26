 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Today is the 27th anniversary of the 9/11 prequel. Where were you?   (nydailynews.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
F*cked if I know.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
weird....I have a vivid-ish memory of this.  I was in the Navy, shore base near Eureka, CA, and we had a 24 hour watch.  We were up all night working on a downed system, and when the new watch rotation came in and relieved us, I'd been up for about, pffft, 16-20 hours.  went back to the barracks for breakfast and a shower and in my room, turned on the news and they were covering it.  I had no idea of the scope of it;  "huh, that looks pretty bad.  welp.  off to bed."

woke up hours later, turned on the TV, and they were still covering it.  It was much bigger, i guess, than I imagined.  I remember every network I went to they had live coverage, people broadcasting from as close as they could to the scene.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was busy mopping up all the eagle tears.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I dunno, it was like 3rd grade.

All I remember is that my 3rd grade teacher Ms L that was she pretty cool, blond, and was probably banging the PE teacher
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was stationed at MCAS Tustin. The whole thing was a big meh to me.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, I was 10 and I faked being sick to stay home from school and remember being bummed that this was on all the TV channels.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
School, I assume. I was 8.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was 9 years old, perhaps?

I dunno. I remember the Gulf War and Gorbachev's visit to the US but I dont remember the first WTC terrorist attack
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

no1curr: I dunno, it was like 3rd grade.

All I remember is that my 3rd grade teacher Ms L that was she pretty cool, blond, and was probably banging the PE teacher


Cool and blonde does not automatically equal hot. Was she?
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
About five blocks away from there.  I heard the sirens, shrugged, did my business, and went back to the 'burbs.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Skipped some college class because it was cold out and snow sucks.  Saw it from home after the fact.

It was a big meh for me at the time.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I remember thinking, "Those rambunctious little scamps. I wonder whats got their goat this time?"
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At the time I was living in Waco, TX, renting space in some big white house with a kooky landlord.

Then one day it farking burned down.  farkin A, man
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In the OC as it is called nowadays.  Nobody ever called Orange County the OC back then.
 
little big man
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That was my freshman year in college but I don't have a specific memory of that day.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cman: no1curr: I dunno, it was like 3rd grade.

All I remember is that my 3rd grade teacher Ms L that was she pretty cool, blond, and was probably banging the PE teacher

Cool and blonde does not automatically equal hot. Was she?


I guess? The PE teacher was certainly not shy in showing his interest
 
FiftyTonsOfFlax
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
shiatting my diapers
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was probably studying in the college library since I lived off campus and had no car. Wait that was the previous semester. This particular semester was lots of beer+ and me skipping classes because I had no car.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's an old saying in New York - I know it's in Oklahoma, probably in New York - that says, bomb me once, shame on - shame on you. bomb me- you can't get bombed again.
 
Dragonblink
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was old enough to remember this, so when my college roommate woke me up on 9/11 and told me someone flew a plane into the WTC all I could say was "Why can't they just leave the World Trade Center alone??"

And she said "Well, they have to now. It's gone."

/not-cool story sis
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i got home from school and saw it on tv before heading off to hang out at the baseball card store.  i was 14
 
JZDave
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I  remember being glad I wasn't in the parking garage that day. I used to park there when I had to appear in the SDNY courthouse.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't remember where I was when it happened, but I do remember talking about it often during my summer (1999) working on the 39th floor of the South Tower of the WTC. Apparently the smoke came up the fire escapes, and the evacuation was totally FUBAR.  Lots of the people who had smoke injuries got them trying to evacuate down through a chimney.  Net result, when the first plane hit the north tower in 2001, they made announcements over the PA in the south tower that the emergency was confined to the north tower and people in the south tower were safest if they remained at their desks. The officer manager of the firm I worked for, a veteran of the 1993 escape, said to hell with that nonsense and told everyone their to GTFO immediately using the elevators, which were still running, rather than hike down 39 flights. They ended up with nobody dead or even injured.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
27 years.  OMG, that is a LLOOOONNNNGGG time ago.  I had to research my old bar applications to confirm where I was.
27 years was two wives and three lives ago.  I was in Submarine School at Groton, CT.  It was cold AF, and I played a lot of video games and basketball, because after the nuclear training, sub school was a farking cake walk.

/being on the boat not so much
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Probably playing with myself.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
50-50 Somerville or Cambridge, Massachusetts. Wikipedia says 12:17 PM and I may not have been out of bed so early. A few years later I was regularly rising before dawn.

Not an important incident in my life.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Finishing up a class in a computer lab for virtual reality. After it happened I went to my philosophy professor and turned in my homework while telling her I'm going home for the rest of the day to be with family and stay away from big targets like the university I was going to.
 
archnem
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Answer for most of the country: "Watching the OJ trial!".  That sure turned out to be a great investment of our collective time.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was in third grade, it was probably lunch but it could have been whatever class was in the early afternoon.  My aunt was my teacher, and I don't remember if she told us anything about the bombing or not.  Being a Friday and my birthday, I probably brought cupcakes from home.

That evening was my ninth birthday party at the indoor miniature golf course at our local mall. All the parents were talking about was the bombing, so we got more unsupervised golf time.
 
whidbey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stupidly thinking Clinton was a good President.  That's where I was.
 
gonzoduke
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As much as this may be an interesting thread to read, I really don't feel like reliving this again for the 100th time since it happened.

I was 31 and at work btw. All I care about is my cousin who lives in NY survived.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Walked in to Schnucks Grocery Store.  Post Dispatch had the story on the from page.  Picture of smoke pouring out of the parking garage.  No crying eagles.  Just another day in the neighborhood.
 
gonzoduke
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gonzoduke: As much as this may be an interesting thread to read, I really don't feel like reliving this again for the 100th time since it happened.

I was 31 and at work btw. All I care about is my cousin who lives in NY survived.


Annnnd I messed up by not reading the word prequel. Or looking at my calendar and reminding myself it is February.

I'll just go back to my room.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In the Mediterranean, it was my last month of service.
I was on a Med Cruise with the Kennedy and Sr Chief was pushing for a re-up.  
"Can I extend my time to finish the cruise."
"No.. If you don't re-enlist then you leave in 2 weeks."
 
outtatowner
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nimbull: Finishing up a class in a computer lab for virtual reality. After it happened I went to my philosophy professor and turned in my homework while telling her I'm going home for the rest of the day to be with family and stay away from big targets like the university I was going to.


VR in '93 huh. We called it Advanced Algebra back then.
 
