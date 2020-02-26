 Skip to content
Hong Kong gives residents a penny for the ferryman
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WKRP Ferryman Funeral Home
Youtube UF-Sn97pJSA


"There ain't no way to deny it,
Someday you're gonna buy it"
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did Dubya become Hong Kong's Chief Executive?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't pay him until he gets you to the other side.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chrisdeburgh.youtube.com.jpg

/just saving time
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chris de Burgh - Don't Pay The Ferryman
Youtube 8kNwvIEQsg0
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give that ferry a star.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Hertz: Chrisdeburgh.youtube.com.jpg

/just saving time


7 seconds.

/I'm on a slow connection today
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Richard Hertz: Chrisdeburgh.youtube.com.jpg

/just saving time

7 seconds.

/I'm on a slow connection today


Came here to do the same, but obviously it's covered.  Good work, farkers.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*chuckles in Alaskan*
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The peasants are revolting, bribe them.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You're not the one who waits to go to a Chris de Burgh concert for three-and-a-half years so I can go in and MISS the encore, Don't Pay the Ferryman, because I'm on the phone in the foyer talking about stolen shopping carts! I'm the one Bubbles, not you.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Don't pay him until he gets you to the other side.


Came here for this.  Leaving satisfied.
 
GungFu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Give that ferry a star.


What a Star ferry looks like:

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size

One of the world's greatest sights, especially during summer time when the sky is blue and the water emerald green.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: FrancoFile: Richard Hertz: Chrisdeburgh.youtube.com.jpg

/just saving time

7 seconds.

/I'm on a slow connection today

Came here to do the same, but obviously it's covered.  Good work, farkers.


Same and I would have been way to late.  That song was badass when I was a kid.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It would be funny if they buy riot-gear with that.
 
Jubeebee [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, I get the gesture, but something tells me that keeping Hong Kong functional for the next year is going to take a lot more than $8.4 billion. The cracks in the system are spreading. China might be the epicenter, and nCOV19 might be the catalyst, but this is going way beyond both.
It's a good thing maps are digital and easy to update now. It's going to be a wild decade.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Igor Jakovsky:That song was badass when I was a kid.

Indeed. I thought "this Chris de Burgh guy is kind of cool." And then he did Lady in Red, and that was that.
 
GungFu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: Yeah, I get the gesture, but something tells me that keeping Hong Kong functional for the next year is going to take a lot more than $8.4 billion. The cracks in the system are spreading. China might be the epicenter, and nCOV19 might be the catalyst, but this is going way beyond both.
It's a good thing maps are digital and easy to update now. It's going to be a wild decade.


If I remember correctly, HK has TRILLIONs in reserves. This is chump change.
 
GungFu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hong Kong's HK$1.835 trillion reserve stockpile is so big, it's actually hurting

https://www.scmp.com/business/compani​e​s/article/2138536/hong-kongs-us1835-tr​illion-reserve-stockpile-so-big-its-ac​tually
 
Jubeebee [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GungFu: Jubeebee: Yeah, I get the gesture, but something tells me that keeping Hong Kong functional for the next year is going to take a lot more than $8.4 billion. The cracks in the system are spreading. China might be the epicenter, and nCOV19 might be the catalyst, but this is going way beyond both.
It's a good thing maps are digital and easy to update now. It's going to be a wild decade.

If I remember correctly, HK has TRILLIONs in reserves. This is chump change.


Good. They're going to need it.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Ferryman is one of the villains (?) in the latest Annabelle horror movie. When they first mentioned him without showing him, my mind understood "Fairy man." I was so disappointed. Also the movie was pretty bad.
 
GungFu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: GungFu: Jubeebee: Yeah, I get the gesture, but something tells me that keeping Hong Kong functional for the next year is going to take a lot more than $8.4 billion. The cracks in the system are spreading. China might be the epicenter, and nCOV19 might be the catalyst, but this is going way beyond both.
It's a good thing maps are digital and easy to update now. It's going to be a wild decade.

If I remember correctly, HK has TRILLIONs in reserves. This is chump change.

Good. They're going to need it.


Like I said - $8.4 billion for a territory of about 7,5 million, it's not only chump change, it's ridiculous chump change. I think they'll be just fine.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did Mike Bloomberg move to Hong Kong?
 
