(Reading Eagle) Lots of bacon, shrimp on shoplifting menu of woman arrested at grocery store. No word if she also had toothpicks
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I canape believe this story, they're just giving her a bad wrap. I'm sure they grilled her in the interrogation room for so many hors d'ouerves that she simply lost her appetite and entreed a confession.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, so she is from Reading, Berks, and stole from Lancaster Avenue in Cumru Township.

Seriously America: Get your own place names.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was just a sorority prank!

AstroJesus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Either this bacon theft goes far back to a childhood trauma wherein she was called "Greasy Creasy" by her young classmates, or this is someone who simply had to make a large amount of hors d'oeuvres with no way to do so.
 
probesport
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
tuckeg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just had my weekly coconut shrimp tacos on Monday and I do not think I can wait till next week for more. Reading this got me thinking about how good and cheap they are.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I canape believe this story, they're just giving her a bad wrap. I'm sure they grilled her in the interrogation room for so many hors d'ouerves that she simply lost her appetite and entreed a confession.


Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tuckeg: Just had my weekly coconut shrimp tacos on Monday and I do not think I can wait till next week for more. Reading this got me thinking about how good and cheap they are.


Do tell.
 
