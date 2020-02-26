 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Who farted, y'all?   (foxnews.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a queef, not a fart.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hendawg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Whomever smelt it dealt it!
Then again, whomever made the rhyme did the crime!
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
yeah, we call that 'Oakland'
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The fire department is still investigating the cause of the odor.

It's probably weed.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a Hoof Art might look like:

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
OMG I totally forgot I started 10kg of sauerkraut a couple weeks back. I bet it's ready. Thanks, Fox news. This time.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hoof Hearted
Youtube Kqj2hkbDnyM
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
relatably.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, those comments...
 
The Envoy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm not as concerned that someone is bottling their own farts as I am with the fact that people are actively seeking out and BUYING strangers' farts. I'm flabbergasted.
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's all that's left of the Oakland Raiders.

/Raiders fan
//"Las Vegas Raiders" will never sound correct
 
Report