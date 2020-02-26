 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Woman hits the deadly disease jackpot, tests positive for both coronavirus and dengue at the same time
    Dengue fever, Fever, Mosquito, Dengue, Malaria, Vietnam  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coronavirus really isn't that deadly unless you are an infant or an elderly person. I see she is 57, which might be considered old but not elderly. The Dengue? Don't know much about it but it does not sound good.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She is a Master of the Burns disease survival strategy.
 
August11
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Coronavirus really isn't that deadly unless you are an infant or an elderly person. I see she is 57, which might be considered old but not elderly. The Dengue? Don't know much about it but it does not sound good.


A friend of mine contracted dengue. He said it felt like someone was scraping his bones with a knife.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Coronavirus really isn't that deadly unless you are an infant or an elderly person. I see she is 57, which might be considered old but not elderly. The Dengue? Don't know much about it but it does not sound good.



Sudden, high fever
Severe headaches
Pain behind the eyes
Severe joint and muscle pain
Fatigue
Nausea
Vomiting
Skin rash, which appears two to five days after the onset of fever
Mild bleeding (such a nose bleed, bleeding gums, or easy bruising)

So a long hangover/drunk/rash mix, with some general aches and pains thrown in
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 320x240]

She is a Master of the Burns disease survival strategy.


That's exactly what I came in here for.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Coronavirus really isn't that deadly unless you are an infant or an elderly person. I see she is 57, which might be considered old but not elderly. The Dengue? Don't know much about it but it does not sound good.


All the links I saw stated raw numbers.
Do you have anything with age breakdown of the deceased?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think i've seen this movie before. It ends in Zombies.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: kdawg7736: Coronavirus really isn't that deadly unless you are an infant or an elderly person. I see she is 57, which might be considered old but not elderly. The Dengue? Don't know much about it but it does not sound good.


Sudden, high fever
Severe headaches
Pain behind the eyes
Severe joint and muscle pain
Fatigue
Nausea
Vomiting
Skin rash, which appears two to five days after the onset of fever
Mild bleeding (such a nose bleed, bleeding gums, or easy bruising)

So a long hangover/drunk/rash mix, with some general aches and pains thrown in


Dengue can be a bit more than general aches and pains. (see previous commenter's description.) It well deserves its alternate name of the 'breakbone disease.'
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: kdawg7736: Coronavirus really isn't that deadly unless you are an infant or an elderly person. I see she is 57, which might be considered old but not elderly. The Dengue? Don't know much about it but it does not sound good.

All the links I saw stated raw numbers.
Do you have anything with age breakdown of the deceased?


Found this on the BBC, source Chinese CDC:
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


/thanks, anyway.
//it confirms what you said
///interesting vector on under 9 years old
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They're both positive sense single strand RNA (which means something). Maybe, if we're really "lucky", we can get a whole new virus out of this thing.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Resident Muslim: kdawg7736: Coronavirus really isn't that deadly unless you are an infant or an elderly person. I see she is 57, which might be considered old but not elderly. The Dengue? Don't know much about it but it does not sound good.

All the links I saw stated raw numbers.
Do you have anything with age breakdown of the deceased?


There's no source for those stats but some guy on twitter said it so it must be true.
 
