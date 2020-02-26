 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Harvey Weinstein clearly has no damaging information on the rich and powerful as he's housed in a section of Rikers Island where he'll be supervised to prevent suicide. What could possibly go wrong?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

226 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2020 at 11:05 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He has no reason to commit suicide.  I mean he does but he won't see it that way. He'll do a little time and go home to his millions, if he doesn't croak first. Besides he doesn't have the agility to hang himself.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mugato: He has no reason to commit suicide.  I mean he does but he won't see it that way. He'll do a little time and go home to his millions, if he doesn't croak first. Besides he doesn't have the agility to hang himself.


He's also facing charges in LA.

I don't think he'd going to "do a little time".   He's 67 years old now, so if he does just 5 years on the NY charges and just 5 years on the LA charges, he'll be pushing 80 by the time he gets out.

Ten years isn't all that bad looking when you're 27 years old.   Looks much worse when you're 67, because it's likely to most of the rest of your life (if not all of it).
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He was going to be in private housing regardless. He is a high profile felon.

This is not news.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mugato: He has no reason to commit suicide.  I mean he does but he won't see it that way. He'll do a little time and go home to his millions, if he doesn't croak first. Besides he doesn't have the agility to hang himself.


This. Unless his bedclothes are made out of Kevlar, I don't see a hanging happening.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the inevitable Clinton/Trump had him murdered debates next month.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Mugato: He has no reason to commit suicide.  I mean he does but he won't see it that way. He'll do a little time and go home to his millions, if he doesn't croak first. Besides he doesn't have the agility to hang himself.

He's also facing charges in LA.

I don't think he'd going to "do a little time".   He's 67 years old now, so if he does just 5 years on the NY charges and just 5 years on the LA charges, he'll be pushing 80 by the time he gets out.

Ten years isn't all that bad looking when you're 27 years old.   Looks much worse when you're 67, because it's likely to most of the rest of your life (if not all of it).


Five years is the minimum he can get for his NY time, but he can get up to 20, depending on rather the judge decides to set the sentences to be served back to back, or all at once.  I forget the terms, but a judge can say you have four five year sentences, which I think is the case for Harvey, because of the number of victims, so the judge can say five years, serving all four sentences at the same time, or you serve each sentence out one after another, meaning twenty years.  Judge goes the later, and yeah, it's a life sentence, which Harvey deserves.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mugato: He has no reason to commit suicide.  I mean he does but he won't see it that way. He'll do a little time and go home to his millions, if he doesn't croak first. Besides he doesn't have the agility to hang himself.


As long as it keeps it's mouth shut, it won't have no nasty fatal heart attack while the camera malfunctions....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Because Weinstein has gotten his way over the years for good or for bad,   throwing his weight around.

Now he's a biatch, and probably won't live more than a few years.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: dittybopper: Mugato: He has no reason to commit suicide.  I mean he does but he won't see it that way. He'll do a little time and go home to his millions, if he doesn't croak first. Besides he doesn't have the agility to hang himself.

He's also facing charges in LA.

I don't think he'd going to "do a little time".   He's 67 years old now, so if he does just 5 years on the NY charges and just 5 years on the LA charges, he'll be pushing 80 by the time he gets out.

Ten years isn't all that bad looking when you're 27 years old.   Looks much worse when you're 67, because it's likely to most of the rest of your life (if not all of it).

Five years is the minimum he can get for his NY time, but he can get up to 20, depending on rather the judge decides to set the sentences to be served back to back, or all at once.  I forget the terms, but a judge can say you have four five year sentences, which I think is the case for Harvey, because of the number of victims, so the judge can say five years, serving all four sentences at the same time, or you serve each sentence out one after another, meaning twenty years.  Judge goes the later, and yeah, it's a life sentence, which Harvey deserves.


concurrent vs. consecutive ;)
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Someone might want to run an ops check on the cameras before there are a whole lot more people asking about them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Epstein hung himself like thousands of other inmates because our county jails are hellholes and nobody cares.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dittybopper: Mugato: He has no reason to commit suicide.  I mean he does but he won't see it that way. He'll do a little time and go home to his millions, if he doesn't croak first. Besides he doesn't have the agility to hang himself.

He's also facing charges in LA.

I don't think he'd going to "do a little time".   He's 67 years old now, so if he does just 5 years on the NY charges and just 5 years on the LA charges, he'll be pushing 80 by the time he gets out.

Ten years isn't all that bad looking when you're 27 years old.   Looks much worse when you're 67, because it's likely to most of the rest of your life (if not all of it).


Meh. I'm 46. I'd rather do time now. My kid is already 30. I don't have an awesome job to loss like it did in past. And girls don't like me like they used to. Bring on the 60 years in jail, it's my retirement plan. LOL.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ less than a minute ago  
AG Barr's motorcade seen careening towards Rikers at top speed.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

winedrinkingman: dittybopper: Mugato: He has no reason to commit suicide.  I mean he does but he won't see it that way. He'll do a little time and go home to his millions, if he doesn't croak first. Besides he doesn't have the agility to hang himself.

He's also facing charges in LA.

I don't think he'd going to "do a little time".   He's 67 years old now, so if he does just 5 years on the NY charges and just 5 years on the LA charges, he'll be pushing 80 by the time he gets out.

Ten years isn't all that bad looking when you're 27 years old.   Looks much worse when you're 67, because it's likely to most of the rest of your life (if not all of it).

Five years is the minimum he can get for his NY time, but he can get up to 20, depending on rather the judge decides to set the sentences to be served back to back, or all at once.  I forget the terms, but a judge can say you have four five year sentences, which I think is the case for Harvey, because of the number of victims, so the judge can say five years, serving all four sentences at the same time, or you serve each sentence out one after another, meaning twenty years.  Judge goes the later, and yeah, it's a life sentence, which Harvey deserves.


Well, I was going with the bare minimum time on the NY charges, and basically cloning them for the LA ones.  So that was basically a floor, not what I actually expect him to serve.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't think Harvey had the connections with shady Russian mobsters and Latin American Cartels the way Epstein did.  I don't think Epstein was killed by the Clintons, Trump, or the Royals, but because of his connection to all three, and the scandals that were sure to come out that would lead back to organized crime syndicates, there was strong incentive for organized crime syndicates to make sure he died before those stories got shaken out.  That said, I still think it was 50/50 on rather it was a legit suicide, or a the mob got him.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report