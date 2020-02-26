 Skip to content
(Thrillist)   Miller Lite is offering everyone a free case of beer for Leap Day. Nice of them to offer a competitor's product   (thrillist.com) divider line
29
29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good one Subby!
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protip: You can get free miller lite any day of the year.  Just go to any nearby sink and fill your glass!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miller Lite: Nothing you wanted in a beer, and less!
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounds like a threat
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll drink anything if I'm sober enough.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even for free.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll provide the canoe. You have to get the sex yourself.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: Protip: You can get free miller lite any day of the year.  Just go to any nearby sink urinal and fill your glass!


/FTFY
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's decent enough for boiling Bratwurst or Lil Smokies. You know, the kind of stuff you'd never want to waste good beer on.
 
btraz70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must be in the minority because that's my beer of choice.  I drank so much of it in my college days (along with Red White & Blue) that I just became accustomed to the taste.  I quite enjoy it...
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

camaroash: It's decent enough for boiling Bratwurst or Lil Smokies. You know, the kind of stuff you'd never want to waste good beer on.


Yup. Why cook with water when you can cook with flavored water!
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's good to have a case on hand to give to any older, less disconcerting visitors you may have.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As an accomplished cheapskate and alcohol slut, this seemed relevant to my interests. Alas, there seems to be plenty of small print. It's incredibly hard to read on their animated twitter ad - unavoidable and deeply regretted, I'm sure. But the big terms seem to be a cap of 5,000 redemptions and in a bunch of states, the rebate is only 50% of purchase price. Either of those are plenty to chase me off.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

btraz70: I must be in the minority because that's my beer of choice.  I drank so much of it in my college days (along with Red White & Blue) that I just became accustomed to the taste.  I quite enjoy it...


It is my go-to party beer for sure.  That and white claw.  I save my [insert beer snob name dropping bullshiat] cans for days when I only want something good with dinner.
 
Mein Fuhrer I Can Walk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

btraz70: I must be in the minority because that's my beer of choice.  I drank so much of it in my college days (along with Red White & Blue) that I just became accustomed to the taste.  I quite enjoy it...


Fark user imageView Full Size


First beer I ever bought in college. It was a good investment. Molded my palette as well - Toward the Dark Side.
 
little big man
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Offer closes once 5000 submissions are received.  Nice try, MillerCoorsInBevBuschCorp.
 
Turgid Goulash
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'd rather have what this guy drinks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

btraz70: I must be in the minority because that's my beer of choice.  I drank so much of it in my college days (along with Red White & Blue) that I just became accustomed to the taste.  I quite enjoy it...


I drink it as well, especially if I am in for a long day or night of drinking.  Don't get too hammered or filled up on it.  If I am only having a few, I'll drinking a craft beer, but six Two Hearted beers is going to do me in.  Also was the first beer my Dad and Uncles let me have a sip of as a kid.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

little big man: Offer closes once 5000 submissions are received.  Nice try, MillerCoorsInBevBuschCorp.


So, it will be right after I get my free Guinness Towel?

/I got the Guinness Towel.
//I don't think I was on fark at the time so I missed all the drama.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: btraz70: I must be in the minority because that's my beer of choice.  I drank so much of it in my college days (along with Red White & Blue) that I just became accustomed to the taste.  I quite enjoy it...

I drink it as well, especially if I am in for a long day or night of drinking.  Don't get too hammered or filled up on it.  If I am only having a few, I'll drinking a craft beer, but six Two Hearted beers is going to do me in.  Also was the first beer my Dad and Uncles let me have a sip of as a kid.


I drink it when I have to meet friends at applebees where they don't offer good beer and treat you like a hipster if you dare to even order a lowenbrau.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Not even for free.


I don't understand, do you guys not like getting drunk?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess I'm also in the minority as I actually like ML quite a bit (so long as it's very cold). I buy the 16oz. bottle-shaped cans as they stay cold longer. As soon as it starts to get less-than-cold I pour it out.

I don't drink beer for the "taste". I just like to drink.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't know how popular this might be, considering it's Miller. If it were Corona, it would go viral.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As an avid home-brewer, I'm getting a kick out of these replies.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A case of piss water is not worth the time to get the QR code.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: little big man: Offer closes once 5000 submissions are received.  Nice try, MillerCoorsInBevBuschCorp.

So, it will be right after I get my free Guinness Towel?

/I got the Guinness Towel.
//I don't think I was on fark at the time so I missed all the drama.


towel day isn't until may 25th
 
geggy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My first beer was a Miller Lite. My dad let me have a sip when I was 6. True story.
 
suid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I guess I'm also in the minority as I actually like ML quite a bit (so long as it's very cold). I buy the 16oz. bottle-shaped cans as they stay cold longer. As soon as it starts to get less-than-cold I pour it out.

I don't drink beer for the "taste". I just like to drink.


Hey, whatever floats your boat..
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: As an avid home-brewer, I'm getting a kick out of these replies.


I'm an avid home brewer also, multi tap and 3 beer fridges.

And as such, I say "let people drink what they like."  And when I want to get drunk i won't say no to a free miller lite.
 
