(Trust.org)   Pope to Catholics on Ash Wednesday: For Lent, give up trolling by not insulting people on social media   (news.trust.org) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thank God I'm not Catholic.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Your hat is stupid
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Question: Would Fark be considered social media?
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why doesn't he go shiat in the woods?!
 
Best Princess Celestia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Insulting people people isn't trolling. Sometimes people really do stupid shiat.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Why doesn't he go shiat in the woods?!


All those bears in funny hats scare him.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: Question: Would Fark be considered social media?


It's social media with huge squirrel nuts and the smell of beer.
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can we eat meat on Friday's or is it nun?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Best Princess Celestia: Insulting people people isn't trolling. Sometimes people really do stupid shiat.


Case in point.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Okay boomer.
 
Harlee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Fark user image

View Full Size


Does that GIF actually do anything? Because when I click it it does nothing.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sometimes, it's needed.  It's a public service.
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It will be tough.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meh. I've heard worse edicts from popes.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: Question: Would Fark be considered social media?


No, its a comments section


Which is what that moron on his gilded throne should have gone for instead of social media
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: Question: Would Fark be considered social media?


Asocial media.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Best Princess Celestia: Insulting people people isn't trolling. Sometimes people really do stupid shiat.


I see that you have been reading my posts.
 
Hachitori
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How is he going to enforce this? How many divisions does the Pope have?
 
