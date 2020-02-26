 Skip to content
(The National Interest)   Meet the Hedgehog, the British invention that helped the Royal Navy crush Imperial Japan's submarines
23
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Overall a very good article, but I question this:

At 2 am on May 30, Hazelwood made a sonar contact at about eight miles.

I think the author either got the distance wrong, or it should read "radar contact".

I'm pretty sure that neither active nor passive WWII sonar had that kind of range on a submerged submarine.  That's just over 14,000 yards.
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: That's just over 14,000 yards.


Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mukster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [Fark user image 600x500]


probesport
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [Fark user image 600x500]


UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
point09
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [Fark user image 600x500]

SecondaryControl
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
DBrandisNC
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
vestona22
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Impressive.  An article on the hedgehog and its role in WWII...and not a single picture of what the weapon looked like.  Must still be classified.


I figured it was this guy.  I mean, he is wearing a Royal Navy cap....
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A picture ( because article doesn't have one ).

Fark user imageView Full Size


rubi_con_man
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Better to use the ad-free original post : 

jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The destroyer escorts named are:
USS England DE-635
USS George DE-697
USS Raby DE-698

cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
suid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: A picture ( because article doesn't have one ).

[Fark user image 450x437]

/ "Honey! I'm going fishing!"


The Brown Word
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: A picture ( because article doesn't have one ).

[Fark user image 450x437]

/ "Honey! I'm going fishing!"


Intel154
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Impressive.  An article on the hedgehog and its role in WWII...and not a single picture of what the weapon looked like.  Must still be classified.


mark625
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: A picture ( because article doesn't have one ).

[Fark user image 450x437]

/ "Honey! I'm going fishing!"


Here's one from the original article linked above:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And a shot of them being deployed:

Fark user imageView Full Size


lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
aaronx [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Impressive.  An article on the hedgehog and its role in WWII...and not a single picture of what the weapon looked like.  Must still be classified.


Fark user imageView Full Size


HailRobonia
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll hedge his hog any day.
NINEv2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x425]


Are those human teeth?

fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NINEv2: UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x425]

Are those human teeth?

/no clicks for NI


