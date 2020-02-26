 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Tesla driver killed by Angry Birds   (foxnews.com) divider line
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There were two additional cars that were affected by the idiot driving the Tesla.  I don't think TFA mentioned if others were killed... just the Tesla driver.  If that's the case, then fark him.  If you decide to drive, then your only purpose at that point should be to get to your final destination alive.  Playing video games shouldn't even be a thought at that time.

Also FTFA: "Documents released earlier this month quoted Huang's relatives as saying Huang had previously complained about Autopilot malfunctioning and swerving in the area near where crash occurred."

So he previously had issues with this system... and still decided to play a game on his phone, while driving on the freeway with the system he was complaining about.  I'm hoping this moron didn't take others with him.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<Achievement Unlocked>
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you guys have cellphones?
 
little big man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet they are still allowed to market it as "Autopilot".
 
badcommand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he was playing Pokémon Go
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy trusted technology a lot more than the people who develop the technology. You probably would never find an Autopilot software developer trusting Autopilot with his life.
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

badcommand: I bet he was playing Pokémon Go


Nope. Doesn't work well on the freeway. But then, neither did he.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 hour ago  

badcommand: I bet he was playing Pokémon Go


Yep, and there was a Pikachu on the other side of that concrete barrier...His car was just getting him there as fast as possible.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iamos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amish Tech Support: <Achievement Unlocked>


You could say he leveled up.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the point of an autopilot if you have to pay attention to the road?
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: So he previously had issues with this system... and still decided to play a game on his phone, while driving on the freeway with the system he was complaining about.  I'm hoping this moron didn't take others with him.


I mean, having the NTSB investigators determine you were playing a silly game on your phone during the crash is a slightly more dignified way of going out compared to literally being found with your pants around your ankles and your phone playing some "Stepmom and NOT her son..." title on Pornhub.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What they need is a system that requires you to pay attention to the road. Where you have to keep both hands on a control interface to prove you're paying attention. Maybe even something for your foot that could allow you to set the speed of the car based on road conditions. There could be buttons that let you alert other drivers if you need the car to move left or right. I'm off to the patent office!
 
brandent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: And yet they are still allowed to market it as "Autopilot".


It's hard for me to understand how/why that's allowed.  My Kia has a really good set of 'skills' regarding emergency braking, blind spot detection, etc and is highly effective.  Nowhere does it even suggest I shouldn't drive the car myself though.  It's a very good system.  Tesla on the other hand....can't believe it's still called autopilot.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: There were two additional cars that were affected by the idiot driving the Tesla.  I don't think TFA mentioned if others were killed... just the Tesla driver.  If that's the case, then fark him.  If you decide to drive, then your only purpose at that point should be to get to your final destination alive.  Playing video games shouldn't even be a thought at that time.

Also FTFA: "Documents released earlier this month quoted Huang's relatives as saying Huang had previously complained about Autopilot malfunctioning and swerving in the area near where crash occurred."

So he previously had issues with this system... and still decided to play a game on his phone, while driving on the freeway with the system he was complaining about.  I'm hoping this moron didn't take others with him.


or breed
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile from a site that deals with actual facts

https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-5​1​645566

The NTSB said:
The Tesla driver had not taken control of the car because he had been distracted by a smartphone video game
The Tesla's collision avoidance system was "not designed to detect the crash [barrier]"
Tesla's Autopilot system did not "provide an effective means of monitoring the driver's engagement"
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

badcommand: I bet he was playing Pokémon Go


Pokémon Go-to-the-Morgue
 
noYOUare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: What they need is a system that requires you to pay attention to the road. Where you have to keep both hands on a control interface to prove you're paying attention. Maybe even something for your foot that could allow you to set the speed of the car based on road conditions. There could be buttons that let you alert other drivers if you need the car to move left or right. I'm off to the patent office!


Jiminy Christmas! That's BRILLIANT
 
FriarED1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "NTSB... staff is recommending that cell phone companies program phones to automatically lock out distracting functions such as games and phone calls while someone is driving."

How can the phone tell whether you are the driver or a passenger?
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: What is the point of an autopilot if you have to pay attention to the road?

"If you own a car with partial automation, you do not own a self-driving car," Sumwalt said in opening statements. "This means that when driving in the supposed 'self-driving' mode, you can't read a book, you can't watch a movie or TV show, you can't text and you can't play video games."


Is what I was gonna say, 'what's the point?'
 
Bandito King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy fix, just have the car make occasional announcements like: "Now navigating to kentucky."

People would pay attention if they thought they might otherwise have to drive through a state full of drowned morons.

fark kentucky and the inbred simians that live there. (Too late to reply to the whiners from the kentucky flood thread directly.)
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: What they need is a system that requires you to pay attention to the road. Where you have to keep both hands on a control interface to prove you're paying attention. Maybe even something for your foot that could allow you to set the speed of the car based on road conditions. There could be buttons that let you alert other drivers if you need the car to move left or right. I'm off to the patent office!


You forgot the aiming device on the hood and the PEW PEW PEW button.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is any of this needed? If you have to be in the car, and paying attention, and ready to take over at any time, JUST DRIVE THE DAMN CAR. The fact that he was playing a game at the time just demonstrates that he didn't have anything more pressing going on. People argue that machines are better at avoiding accidents--and they probably are, until they're not. And if you're going to be the one held responsible for the crash anyway, JUST DRIVE THE CAR.

Someone who sees the obstacle too late will still swerve, or hit the brakes, or brace. When the car doesn't see the obstacle, it just drives into it like it's not there. So while humans might get in more accidents, I'm willing to bet that they have a higher survival rate. That's just a theory, not based on anything. If you're so important that you can't possible look at the road you're driving at 80mph, you can afford a driver. Just drive the car.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brandent: little big man: And yet they are still allowed to market it as "Autopilot".

It's hard for me to understand how/why that's allowed.  My Kia has a really good set of 'skills' regarding emergency braking, blind spot detection, etc and is highly effective.  Nowhere does it even suggest I shouldn't drive the car myself though.  It's a very good system.  Tesla on the other hand....can't believe it's still called autopilot.


My Infiniti has the same systems. What our cars won't do is steer themselves. The Tesla does.
But it is not a true autopilot, and at some point they are going to get sued into oblivion for calling it that.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: What is the point of an autopilot if you have to pay attention to the road?


I don't have a car with autopilot, but I do have a new Honda with their most upgraded Honda Sensing package, which is essentially like 90% of it.

For people using it as intended, and not stupidly thinking these types of features are something they clearly aren't yet, they help me ease some of the mental burden on the highway. Highway driving, particularly long trips, can be very boring and even good drivers can start zoning out after a few hours on the road. The lane keeping and automatic cruise control make small adjustments automatically, keeping my car in the lane and keeping me a safe distance from other vehicles.

So when I engage those features on the highway I can pay more attention to the macro picture around me - what vehicles are doing in general and which ones might be an issue for me - and let the car handle the fine adjustments.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

little big man: And yet they are still allowed to market it as "Autopilot".


You believe that you can walk away and not pay attention when using autopilot on a plane or boat? Which kind of autopilot drives itself without monitoring in your mind?

You have to sign things when you buy and agree when you use it to show you understand what does, the problem isn't the name, the problem is that people will be lazy if they think they can get away with it, even if they know it's a bad idea. It's human nature unfortunately.

Changing the name won't solve the issue, you need active requirements to keep your hands on the steering wheel and stay alert until they develop a truely autonomous car.
 
drayno76
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Killer Cars: playing a silly game on your phone during the crash is a slightly more dignified way of going out compared to literally being found with your pants around your ankles and your phone playing some "Stepmom and NOT her son..." title on Pornhub.


Username checks out. 

/Off to create a Killer Toilets alt.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
After looking up "crash attenuator" (I'm not sure I knew the name of those barrels they put in front of bridge piers etc to protect the bridge from you) I learned that a glorified garbage can costs $260.
 
phishrace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: brandent: little big man: And yet they are still allowed to market it as "Autopilot".

It's hard for me to understand how/why that's allowed.  My Kia has a really good set of 'skills' regarding emergency braking, blind spot detection, etc and is highly effective.  Nowhere does it even suggest I shouldn't drive the car myself though.  It's a very good system.  Tesla on the other hand....can't believe it's still called autopilot.

My Infiniti has the same systems. What our cars won't do is steer themselves. The Tesla does.
But it is not a true autopilot, and at some point they are going to get sued into oblivion for calling it that.


They will get sued for this one. The NTSB said the guy was a dumbass for playing a video game in the fast lane, but they also assigned partial blame to Tesla.

The trial, if it gets that far, could be interesting. If they know he was playing a video game, do they (or Tesla) know if he defeated the feature that sounds an alarm when you don't have at least one hand on the steering wheel? (Instructions on how to do that on YouTube) Will the obvious weaknesses in Tesla's auto-pilot system be exposed in court? Tesla will likely settle.

This is the same freeway where CHP had to stop a dude sleeping soundly in his Tesla while cruising down the freeway on auto-pilot in the middle of the night. More Teslas per zip code here than anywhere else = More idiots doing stupid shiat in Teslas around here,
 
NevynFox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Killer Cars: hugram: So he previously had issues with this system... and still decided to play a game on his phone, while driving on the freeway with the system he was complaining about.  I'm hoping this moron didn't take others with him.

I mean, having the NTSB investigators determine you were playing a silly game on your phone during the crash is a slightly more dignified way of going out compared to literally being found with your pants around your ankles and your phone playing some "Stepmom and NOT her son..." title on Pornhub.


Nothing is dignified in killing yourself and possibly others. Dying on the toilet, on the other hand..if you can manage to kill others during the process...

That's impressive.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FriarED1: FTA: "NTSB... staff is recommending that cell phone companies program phones to automatically lock out distracting functions such as games and phone calls while someone is driving."

How can the phone tell whether you are the driver or a passenger?


That's actually an area with a variety of patents and ongoing active research. It's kind of a fun thought experiment. See if you can figure something out.

Bonus if you can design it conceptually without requiring any new *hardware* be added to a smartphone. If you can come up with good way(s) to do it all in existing smartphone software, you will be on to something. Write it up, file a patent application, and see about licensing it to the phone companies (or go on Shark Tank).
 
Siskabush
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Iamos: Amish Tech Support: <Achievement Unlocked>

You could say he leveled up.


He took too much damage and ran out of hit points.

He had cast 'stupid' but the barrier had already cast 'reflect' on itself
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

little big man: And yet they are still allowed to market it as "Autopilot".


Maybe because 'autopilot' doesn't mean what you think.

Even in airplanes with autopilots (y'know, where the term originated), they still need a qualified pilot in the seat and paying attention.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FriarED1: FTA: "NTSB... staff is recommending that cell phone companies program phones to automatically lock out distracting functions such as games and phone calls while someone is driving."

How can the phone tell whether you are the driver or a passenger?


Ask the NSA.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JesseL: little big man: And yet they are still allowed to market it as "Autopilot".

Maybe because 'autopilot' doesn't mean what you think.

Even in airplanes with autopilots (y'know, where the term originated), they still need a qualified pilot in the seat and paying attention.


Have the lasagna.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This was inevitable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NevynFox: Nothing is dignified in killing yourself and possibly others.


Quite a few Japanese pilots would have argued with you, before the battle of Okinawa.
 
