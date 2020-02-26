 Skip to content
(Reuters)   'We're fine but bored,' says guest in Tenerife hotel in coronavirus lockdown, adding, "We've been through all the PPV porn already and that mini-bar's starting to really call our names"   (reuters.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how they can't wait to be permitted to use the pool again.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can think of much worse places to be stuck. Like Ohio.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... the maid walks into the room and...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a preprint currently working through the peer review process.

The Novel Coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, is Highly Contagious and More Infectious Than Initially Estimated


Abstract
The novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a recently emerged human pathogen that has spread widely since January 2020. Initially, the basic reproductive number, R0, was estimated to be 2.2 to 2.7. Here we provide a new estimate of this quantity. We collected extensive individual case reports and estimated key epidemiology parameters, including the incubation period. Integrating these estimates and high-resolution real-time human travel and infection data with mathematical models, we estimated that the number of infected individuals during early epidemic double every 2.4 days, and the R0 value is likely to be between 4.7 and 6.6. We further show that quarantine and contact tracing of symptomatic individuals alone may not be effective and early, strong control measures are needed to stop transmission of the virus.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: So... the maid walks into the room and...


...fixes the cable?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, it's funny, recently been having dreams about an old African-American lady, telling me I need to get to Boulder.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: So... the maid walks into the room and...


Brings them breakfast. It's right there in the article.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: You know, it's funny, recently been having dreams about an old African-American lady, telling me I need to get to Boulder.


I've been having the same dream, except she's also asking for things like a light blue '54 convertible and the deed to a platinum mine, among other things.   I'm just questioning what use she's going to have for a yacht in Colorado, but the implication is she's going to put out if I bring her all that stuff.   I just hope the convertible can tow it.
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I love how they can't wait to be permitted to use the pool again.


If they were German they would have their towels on the lounge chairs already...
 
King Keepo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: You know, it's funny, recently been having dreams about an old African-American lady, telling me I need to get to Boulder.


M.O.O.N.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dittybopper: JustHereForThePics: You know, it's funny, recently been having dreams about an old African-American lady, telling me I need to get to Boulder.

I've been having the same dream, except she's also asking for things like a light blue '54 convertible and the deed to a platinum mine, among other things.   I'm just questioning what use she's going to have for a yacht in Colorado, but the implication is she's going to put out if I bring her all that stuff.   I just hope the convertible can tow it.


And then she dons a cat suit, right?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Have you built a bedsheet fort yet?
If you haven't you're not trying hard enough.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: So... the maid walks into the room and...


Says, "fark you", I didn't give up my career in nuclear physics for you to shiat in your bed. I quit. fark all y'all, I just discovered the graviton particle wave, y'all die in Hell, the universe is coming to an end. It won't be pretty.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Los Alamos labs?  Yeah, that sounds legit.  I saw those guys play in the 90s

/Yay, bad news!
 
KingKauff
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: You know, it's funny, recently been having dreams about an old African-American lady, telling me I need to get to Boulder.


Odd.  Mine is some dude in a denim jacket beckoning me to Vegas.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I can think of much worse places to be stuck. Like Ohio.


Whatever. We're alreadystuck and praying for death.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not to be too nationalistic...but what the hell Italians.  How about not going anywhere for a while and quit spreading the damned thing.  This hotel and the Austrian example are due to Italians bringing it.

Sit still for a while and quite going places.
 
Cormee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've stayed in that hotel - no porn. But I was in a family suite.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cormee: I've stayed in that hotel - no porn. But I was in a family suite.


Well it says they have internet. I've heard there's porn available on it.
 
