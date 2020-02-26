 Skip to content
(Independent)   Darling let's go for a romantic valentine's day walk through the forest. Great idea love. Eight days later   (independent.co.uk) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we already covered this, establishing that people with doctorate degrees may well be min-maxing their stats...
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"...The reason they are most likely alive is because they were drinking from a puddle that they found..."

Aww, just like "Lady & The Tramp".
 
Magnus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TWX: I thought we already covered this, establishing that people with doctorate degrees may well be min-maxing their stats...


Fark is suffering from Alzheimers now.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is that the Son I Am Dissapoont' guy?
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well. Shiat.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
These idiots again?
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Sunset", sure. They were going out there to bang.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How do you get lost for a week in an area that would take you to an area with people if you walked for a couple of hours or less in any direction?

If they headed North or West they would come to Tomales Bay, and there are people and homes all over that shoreline, you can also see Highway 1 from there.

If they walked South or East they would come to Drakes Bay, from there, either North along the coast to Point Reyes Lighthouse, a popular tourist spot. Or going South would get you to Bolinas in a few hours, after walking past hundreds of beach homes.

I know they are older, but certainly healthy enough to go out for a walk and stand around for a week drinking puddle water and ending up with only mild hyperthermia.

Are they just morons?
 
mrsleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Are they just morons?


FTFA: Their belongings - including a phone, vehicle and their wallets - were found in the B&B they were renting after they missed their checkout

Yes, they are.
 
Report