(NPR)   More and more courses are popping up around the country to teach old people how to spot fake news. OK, Boomers   (npr.org) divider line
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add foxnews.com to the list.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Class is in session:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Class dismissed
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NPR will likely have a right wing talking head on later today to explain how this is all perfectly normal.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder if I can get my mom to take one.
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I wonder if I can get my mom to take one.


Mine desperately needs to take this as well.  Her Trump loving ass STILL thinks pizzagate was a thing!
 
TheYeti
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I mean, we can't even get morons of all ages to vaccinate, and have these people seen twitter? People will believe ANYTHING.

They need to make this effort multigenerational.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How do I get my parents to sign up?  Do I tell them it is a class to teach them how to unravel Hillary's conspiracies, or that Barack Obama does not want them to take the class?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Class is in session:

[Fark user image 299x168]

Class dismissed



For second semester:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In what was to become the largest public works project in history, the U.S. Congress authorized the Federal-Aid Information SuperDerpWay Act of 2020, and the beginning of the modern movement to transfer Boomers from Facebook to Tik Tok was born. The SuperDerpWay Act called for the government to finance 90 percent of the project and allowed for 71 million Boomers to make their way from positions that left them vulnerable to Russian bots, conspiracy theorists, and Aunt Millie's fractured fairy tales about Social Security that were cribbed from Rush Limbaugh, and toward a social media platform that rendered them largely inert.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's all "Fake" newz..........you just need to dig deep to find the "Real" fake newz!!!

Get out the shovel's folks it a deep one.........
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why limit this to old people?  There are plenty of easily duped young people, as well.
 
xtalman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not my mom thankfully but most of her side of the family.  Have one uncle that gas been believing in the Clinton conspiracy since Bill was in office.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Schweinhaut Senior Center in suburban Maryland

That's in a fairly affluent (middle class at least) section of Silver Spring, which leans heavily Democratic anyway. These people are already pretty reality-based, so some pointers on spotting GOP propaganda or Nutter News is all they need.

Try this in Faraway, Kansas or rural Florida, where they've grow up on a steady diet of Fox News, Rush Limpbaugh and Alex Jones, and let me know how it works out.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is it on TV? Then it is all faked, couched or slanted one way or the other.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gotta remember that when a lot of these folks were much younger people could trust the news to tell not only the entire story but the truth. Media took more time to fact check and verify, and when they sat down to watch their network evening news what the anchors told them was correct or correctable and what their newspapers printed had been verified or verifiable. There was still some integrity in media because ratings, when they were a concern at all, were second to the truth.

Those older habits are difficult to shake, and those who push the crap that passes for media today make sifting through the litterbox to get the cat turds out make it more and more difficult every day.

Now it's all about ratings and clicks and page views and being first with bullshat rather than second with the truth. Those too young to have actually experienced a time when you didn't have to google and google again and Snopes everything have no idea what they missed. It's not the old people who are at fault here, but the f*cked up cesspit the media has devolved into.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dennysgod: pueblonative: Class is in session:

[Fark user image 299x168]

Class dismissed


For second semester:

[Fark user image 225x225]


Heh.

I've got a Disgracebook account, but mostly just for keeping in touch with far-flung family and old Army buddies.

A very small handful of them only ever post political stuff, which is the exact opposite of why I friended them in the first place.  But whatevs, I only check it about once a month or so, unless

I have something to post
LIKE pictures from a museum trip
OR a primitive biathlon
 OR the annual block party
OR something like that.

One time it did get to me, though, so I posted this:

"If all you ever post here on Facebook is political shiat, you're a political shiat".

Ironically, even the political shiats I was talking about gave it a thumbs up, showing a complete lack of self-awareness.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I guess that teaching people to fact check has some value but it's just a tiny little nudge in the right direction.  At the heart of it, people have made up their mind on most issues and will actively avoid fact checking something that confirms their bias.  You can't really fix that.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Schweinhaut Senior Center in suburban Maryland

That's in a fairly affluent (middle class at least) section of Silver Spring, which leans heavily Democratic anyway. These people are already pretty reality-based, so some pointers on spotting GOP propaganda or Nutter News is all they need.

Try this in Faraway, Kansas or rural Florida, where they've grow up on a steady diet of Fox News, Rush Limpbaugh and Alex Jones, and let me know how it works out.


"Our feces are rose scented whereas yours smell like feces".

Perhaps the easiest way to spot fake news is when the person claims to be better simply by virtue of their political affiliation.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As i get older the only news stories I will accept as truth are those written in COBOL. Anything else is just fake news bloat ware sporting some flavor of the month framework that doesn't promote good programming practices.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nimbull: As i get older the only news stories I will accept as truth are those written in COBOL. Anything else is just fake news bloat ware sporting some flavor of the month framework that doesn't promote good programming practices.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nimbull: As i get older the only news stories I will accept as truth are those written in COBOL. Anything else is just fake news bloat ware sporting some flavor of the month framework that doesn't promote good programming practices.


Really weak trolling
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dittybopper: MrBallou: Schweinhaut Senior Center in suburban Maryland

That's in a fairly affluent (middle class at least) section of Silver Spring, which leans heavily Democratic anyway. These people are already pretty reality-based, so some pointers on spotting GOP propaganda or Nutter News is all they need.

Try this in Faraway, Kansas or rural Florida, where they've grow up on a steady diet of Fox News, Rush Limpbaugh and Alex Jones, and let me know how it works out.

"Our feces are rose scented whereas yours smell like feces".

Perhaps the easiest way to spot fake news is when the person claims to be better simply by virtue of their political affiliation.


Whatever you say, rooftop.
 
