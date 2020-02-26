 Skip to content
(Eater)   Food delivery company DoorDash accused of woke-washing. Woke what? Was the food still hot?   (sf.eater.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every time you order from DoorDash, a restaurant gets boned. Every order that they deliver, is an order that the restaurant sees zero profit on. DoorDash is bad for restaurants, and it's bad for the entire industry. They can brand themselves however they want, but their entire business model is dependent upon screwing over restaurants, and I pity the restaurants that have signed onto their platform. It is a model for failure in the long AND short term.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Get down with the wokeness.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Every time you order from DoorDash, a restaurant gets boned. Every order that they deliver, is an order that the restaurant sees zero profit on. DoorDash is bad for restaurants, and it's bad for the entire industry. They can brand themselves however they want, but their entire business model is dependent upon screwing over restaurants, and I pity the restaurants that have signed onto their platform. It is a model for failure in the long AND short term.


How exactly do they see zero profit? They aren't giving the food away. They don't have to pay delivery drivers either.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Subtonic: hubiestubert: Every time you order from DoorDash, a restaurant gets boned. Every order that they deliver, is an order that the restaurant sees zero profit on. DoorDash is bad for restaurants, and it's bad for the entire industry. They can brand themselves however they want, but their entire business model is dependent upon screwing over restaurants, and I pity the restaurants that have signed onto their platform. It is a model for failure in the long AND short term.

How exactly do they see zero profit? They aren't giving the food away. They don't have to pay delivery drivers either.


Doordash takes a huge chunk of the order for themselves.  Restaurant profit margins are pretty thin, so it usually costs a restaurant money.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Subtonic: hubiestubert: Every time you order from DoorDash, a restaurant gets boned. Every order that they deliver, is an order that the restaurant sees zero profit on. DoorDash is bad for restaurants, and it's bad for the entire industry. They can brand themselves however they want, but their entire business model is dependent upon screwing over restaurants, and I pity the restaurants that have signed onto their platform. It is a model for failure in the long AND short term.

How exactly do they see zero profit? They aren't giving the food away. They don't have to pay delivery drivers either.

Doordash takes a huge chunk of the order for themselves.  Restaurant profit margins are pretty thin, so it usually costs a restaurant money.


I'll admit that I don't know much about doordash, but if that's the case why in the blue fark would anyone sign up for it? How is doordash still in business?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Every time you order from DoorDash, a restaurant gets boned. Every order that they deliver, is an order that the restaurant sees zero profit on. DoorDash is bad for restaurants, and it's bad for the entire industry. They can brand themselves however they want, but their entire business model is dependent upon screwing over restaurants, and I pity the restaurants that have signed onto their platform. It is a model for failure in the long AND short term.


So, every time I order from Wendy's a McDs and a BK get boned? Does liking square hamburgers more make me squarist?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You're only "woke" enough if the crowd says you are.  There's no real standard to it, it's just another catch term like calling cats racist because they don't like dogs or something.

What's woke today, can be wrong tomorrow, and what's wrong the next day can be woke the next.

Think quickly, your personal reputation and livelihood are in the balance....
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm in the mood for some tacos

All I got is tostadas

First world problems
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Noted that Door Dash is valued at $13 billion.  Do they have an actual plan to turn a profit?

Agree that clipping restaurants for 30% is a short term program.  For DoorDash they can either squeeze the drivers / the restaurants / the end customer.  At the end of the day they are really nothing but a service that makes nothing and generates nothing.

At some point the restaurants will determine that making food for no profit does not in fact generate positive revenue or more feet through the door.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Jeebus Saves: Subtonic: hubiestubert: Every time you order from DoorDash, a restaurant gets boned. Every order that they deliver, is an order that the restaurant sees zero profit on. DoorDash is bad for restaurants, and it's bad for the entire industry. They can brand themselves however they want, but their entire business model is dependent upon screwing over restaurants, and I pity the restaurants that have signed onto their platform. It is a model for failure in the long AND short term.

How exactly do they see zero profit? They aren't giving the food away. They don't have to pay delivery drivers either.

Doordash takes a huge chunk of the order for themselves.  Restaurant profit margins are pretty thin, so it usually costs a restaurant money.

I'll admit that I don't know much about doordash, but if that's the case why in the blue fark would anyone sign up for it? How is doordash still in business?


Same way credit cards became ubiquitous. By offering convenience to customers and encouraging businesses to hide the actual cost it inflicts on them. Restaurants who don't partner up are at an automatic disadvantage in a very competetive market.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Jeebus Saves: Subtonic: hubiestubert: Every time you order from DoorDash, a restaurant gets boned. Every order that they deliver, is an order that the restaurant sees zero profit on. DoorDash is bad for restaurants, and it's bad for the entire industry. They can brand themselves however they want, but their entire business model is dependent upon screwing over restaurants, and I pity the restaurants that have signed onto their platform. It is a model for failure in the long AND short term.

How exactly do they see zero profit? They aren't giving the food away. They don't have to pay delivery drivers either.

Doordash takes a huge chunk of the order for themselves.  Restaurant profit margins are pretty thin, so it usually costs a restaurant money.

I'll admit that I don't know much about doordash, but if that's the case why in the blue fark would anyone sign up for it? How is doordash still in business?


Probably true for single location small business restaurants that don't serve a limited menu.  There is zero way the army of accountants for McDonalds, Wendy's, Popeye's etc allowed any sort of situation where they're losing money.  Likewise the various local Chinese restaurants are probably doing fine.

As for the others, they need to figure it out, because I eat out maybe once a year, used to get takeout a few times a month, and nowadays if my choice is spend 20 minutes driving then twenty minutes waiting for food then 20 minutes back, I'll order whatever is available on Doordash for delivery in an hour instead.
 
151
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Every time you order from DoorDash, a restaurant gets boned. Every order that they deliver, is an order that the restaurant sees zero profit on. DoorDash is bad for restaurants, and it's bad for the entire industry. They can brand themselves however they want, but their entire business model is dependent upon screwing over restaurants, and I pity the restaurants that have signed onto their platform. It is a model for failure in the long AND short term.


Not only that, but doordash doesn't even bother to "let you sign up" to be a restaurant partner. I use doordash a couple times a month when I'm lazy/weather is crappy, whatever. One time I was browsing and saw the restaurant I worked at listed. With our menu from like 2-3 years ago that was very obsolete. I texted our general manager like "uh, when did we sign up for doordash?" "We... Didn't?"

So yeah. They do that. I called doordash and was polite but not happy, and they took us off pretty much immediately. So there's that...
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Jeebus Saves: Subtonic: hubiestubert: Every time you order from DoorDash, a restaurant gets boned. Every order that they deliver, is an order that the restaurant sees zero profit on. DoorDash is bad for restaurants, and it's bad for the entire industry. They can brand themselves however they want, but their entire business model is dependent upon screwing over restaurants, and I pity the restaurants that have signed onto their platform. It is a model for failure in the long AND short term.

How exactly do they see zero profit? They aren't giving the food away. They don't have to pay delivery drivers either.

Doordash takes a huge chunk of the order for themselves.  Restaurant profit margins are pretty thin, so it usually costs a restaurant money.

I'll admit that I don't know much about doordash, but if that's the case why in the blue fark would anyone sign up for it? How is doordash still in business?


I don't know much about it either, but it's possible they view it as a loss leader.

There's a bit of game theory here -- all the restaurants would be better off if they refused to use Doordash. But if other restaurants are signing up, you have no choice but to follow suit, lest your establishment be forgotten.

And if I'm right about that, fark Doordash for forcing that decision.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Every time you order from DoorDash, a restaurant gets boned. Every order that they deliver, is an order that the restaurant sees zero profit on. DoorDash is bad for restaurants, and it's bad for the entire industry. They can brand themselves however they want, but their entire business model is dependent upon screwing over restaurants, and I pity the restaurants that have signed onto their platform. It is a model for failure in the long AND short term.


Wait, are they discounting the food they sell to doordash? Because if the restaurant isn't charging enough to make it worthwhile, why would they do it?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: [Fark user image 377x304]

You're only "woke" enough if the crowd says you are.  There's no real standard to it, it's just another catch term like calling cats racist because they don't like dogs or something.

What's woke today, can be wrong tomorrow, and what's wrong the next day can be woke the next.

Think quickly, your personal reputation and livelihood are in the balance....


You'll get over it.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Subtonic: hubiestubert: Every time you order from DoorDash, a restaurant gets boned. Every order that they deliver, is an order that the restaurant sees zero profit on. DoorDash is bad for restaurants, and it's bad for the entire industry. They can brand themselves however they want, but their entire business model is dependent upon screwing over restaurants, and I pity the restaurants that have signed onto their platform. It is a model for failure in the long AND short term.

How exactly do they see zero profit? They aren't giving the food away. They don't have to pay delivery drivers either.


Well that is exactly what is being claimed.

(Walmart almost killed Vlasic Pickle like this) (Walmart demand the price be lower on their huge jars. But, there is no money in large jars of pickles. The money is in small jars. But customers would by the big jar and make their own pickle products, even if they ended up with more pickle than they could eat, the price was worth it. Well it wasn't worth it was Vlasic. )
My point is, companies do odd things like this with ugly companies like Walmart and Door dash, apparently and allegedly.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Jeebus Saves: Subtonic: hubiestubert: Every time you order from DoorDash, a restaurant gets boned. Every order that they deliver, is an order that the restaurant sees zero profit on. DoorDash is bad for restaurants, and it's bad for the entire industry. They can brand themselves however they want, but their entire business model is dependent upon screwing over restaurants, and I pity the restaurants that have signed onto their platform. It is a model for failure in the long AND short term.

How exactly do they see zero profit? They aren't giving the food away. They don't have to pay delivery drivers either.

Doordash takes a huge chunk of the order for themselves.  Restaurant profit margins are pretty thin, so it usually costs a restaurant money.

I'll admit that I don't know much about doordash, but if that's the case why in the blue fark would anyone sign up for it? How is doordash still in business?


Exactamundo.  Who in the F would believe in screwing the business over like that?  Oh, wait San Francisco.  Say no more, and go sh*t in the street.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Tony Xu: I hate the people that make me money.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: Noted that Door Dash is valued at $13 billion. Do they have an actual plan to turn a profit?


WTAF. That is comparable bullshiat levels to WeWork. Sounds like investors again can't tell the difference between a "tech company" and an extremely basic and well-established business type like real estate or delivery couriers.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Jeebus Saves: Subtonic: hubiestubert: Every time you order from DoorDash, a restaurant gets boned. Every order that they deliver, is an order that the restaurant sees zero profit on. DoorDash is bad for restaurants, and it's bad for the entire industry. They can brand themselves however they want, but their entire business model is dependent upon screwing over restaurants, and I pity the restaurants that have signed onto their platform. It is a model for failure in the long AND short term.

How exactly do they see zero profit? They aren't giving the food away. They don't have to pay delivery drivers either.

Doordash takes a huge chunk of the order for themselves.  Restaurant profit margins are pretty thin, so it usually costs a restaurant money.

I'll admit that I don't know much about doordash, but if that's the case why in the blue fark would anyone sign up for it? How is doordash still in business?


For the same reason businesses signed up with Groupon back in the day, to increase their customer base.  It doesn't work out well for the business.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Brown Word: JohnCarter: Noted that Door Dash is valued at $13 billion. Do they have an actual plan to turn a profit?

WTAF. That is comparable bullshiat levels to WeWork. Sounds like investors again can't tell the difference between a "tech company" and an extremely basic and well-established business type like real estate or delivery couriers.


Plus Uber

Sounds like 1999 allover again
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: Noted that Door Dash is valued at $13 billion.  Do they have an actual plan to turn a profit?

Agree that clipping restaurants for 30% is a short term program.  For DoorDash they can either squeeze the drivers / the restaurants / the end customer.  At the end of the day they are really nothing but a service that makes nothing and generates nothing.

At some point the restaurants will determine that making food for no profit does not in fact generate positive revenue or more feet through the door.


Why wouldn't they charge the customer? Might as well set the expectations. Because, delivery isn't cheap. It's 3$ for pizza and a tip.
Wait, is that too not profitable? This brings up a ton of questions.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
All these woke people ordering food made for them and delivered are killing the environment.  Make your own damn food at home like a grown ass-adult.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: All these woke people ordering food made for them and delivered are killing the environment.  Make your own damn food at home like a grown ass-adult.


I believe burning down the house is probably more ecologically damaging than say ordering delivery
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Brown Word: Subtonic: Jeebus Saves: Subtonic: hubiestubert: Every time you order from DoorDash, a restaurant gets boned. Every order that they deliver, is an order that the restaurant sees zero profit on. DoorDash is bad for restaurants, and it's bad for the entire industry. They can brand themselves however they want, but their entire business model is dependent upon screwing over restaurants, and I pity the restaurants that have signed onto their platform. It is a model for failure in the long AND short term.

How exactly do they see zero profit? They aren't giving the food away. They don't have to pay delivery drivers either.

Doordash takes a huge chunk of the order for themselves.  Restaurant profit margins are pretty thin, so it usually costs a restaurant money.

I'll admit that I don't know much about doordash, but if that's the case why in the blue fark would anyone sign up for it? How is doordash still in business?

Same way credit cards became ubiquitous. By offering convenience to customers and encouraging businesses to hide the actual cost it inflicts on them. Restaurants who don't partner up are at an automatic disadvantage in a very competetive market.


Lose money on every transaction but make it up in volume
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Cdr.Murdock: [Fark user image 377x304]

You're only "woke" enough if the crowd says you are.  There's no real standard to it, it's just another catch term like calling cats racist because they don't like dogs or something.

What's woke today, can be wrong tomorrow, and what's wrong the next day can be woke the next.

Think quickly, your personal reputation and livelihood are in the balance....

You'll get over it.


I'll just hide in mom's basement and cook hot dogs on a Foreman grill.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Brown Word: JohnCarter: Noted that Door Dash is valued at $13 billion. Do they have an actual plan to turn a profit?

WTAF. That is comparable bullshiat levels to WeWork. Sounds like investors again can't tell the difference between a "tech company" and an extremely basic and well-established business type like real estate or delivery couriers.


Actually, the bet is, every one is going to start having every thing delivered. Because of the income gap. This is way to hide the fact that everything is getting more expensive. By the time people realize a crap meal from crap fast-food is now 45% more, they will only be rich ppl any way and their having it delivered and the price is buried in with service charge and tip.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

151: hubiestubert: Every time you order from DoorDash, a restaurant gets boned. Every order that they deliver, is an order that the restaurant sees zero profit on. DoorDash is bad for restaurants, and it's bad for the entire industry. They can brand themselves however they want, but their entire business model is dependent upon screwing over restaurants, and I pity the restaurants that have signed onto their platform. It is a model for failure in the long AND short term.

Not only that, but doordash doesn't even bother to "let you sign up" to be a restaurant partner. I use doordash a couple times a month when I'm lazy/weather is crappy, whatever. One time I was browsing and saw the restaurant I worked at listed. With our menu from like 2-3 years ago that was very obsolete. I texted our general manager like "uh, when did we sign up for doordash?" "We... Didn't?"

So yeah. They do that. I called doordash and was polite but not happy, and they took us off pretty much immediately. So there's that...


Fark user imageView Full Size

People yap and whine more than my dog. I'm going
back to bed. Snore.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The whole Door-Dash thing is a just another example of what they've been teaching the MBA's for the past decade or so.   The idea is to find a new market (see Uber et al) and use venture capital to obtain first-mover advantage knowing that you will lose money.  That is you deliberately operate at a loss until you have become THE name in that market with a majority of the business.

For example Uber pretty much owns the ride-app business now. Lyft still exists but is fading, and no new competitors are going to enter that market because Uber is too established.  Once you have obtained that position, you do an IPO and cash in, ideally before investors realize that (in many cases) it is impossible actually generate profits.

So DoorDash is being operated in a way to generate IPO profits for the Venture Capital providers, not profits for shareholders after the business goes public.

First Mover advantage is said to be a huge benefit. Once people put YOUR app on their phone they're more likely to use it than add a second app from your competitor.

This is why you saw the streets littered with so many different brands of rental bikes and scooters with no planning or permissions from the cities. You had to get there first or die....

However after the WeWork fiasco where the company was valued at $48B based on projected earnings and fell to $8B after somebody actually examined their real performance, Venture Capital is finally demanding demonstration of real earning potential.

So DoorDash is starting to squeeze both restaurants and drivers.

TL/DR - DoorDash isn't making any money and they're desperate for publicity because if they don't turn a profit soon they're screwed.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Subtonic: Jeebus Saves: Subtonic: hubiestubert: Every time you order from DoorDash, a restaurant gets boned. Every order that they deliver, is an order that the restaurant sees zero profit on. DoorDash is bad for restaurants, and it's bad for the entire industry. They can brand themselves however they want, but their entire business model is dependent upon screwing over restaurants, and I pity the restaurants that have signed onto their platform. It is a model for failure in the long AND short term.

How exactly do they see zero profit? They aren't giving the food away. They don't have to pay delivery drivers either.

Doordash takes a huge chunk of the order for themselves.  Restaurant profit margins are pretty thin, so it usually costs a restaurant money.

I'll admit that I don't know much about doordash, but if that's the case why in the blue fark would anyone sign up for it? How is doordash still in business?

For the same reason businesses signed up with Groupon back in the day, to increase their customer base.  It doesn't work out well for the business.


Word. I make it a point to never spend more than needed while using a coupon. Because, it  invalidates the savings.  Much like evil car dealerships make your down payment moot.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: The Brown Word: Subtonic: Jeebus Saves: Subtonic: hubiestubert: Every time you order from DoorDash, a restaurant gets boned. Every order that they deliver, is an order that the restaurant sees zero profit on. DoorDash is bad for restaurants, and it's bad for the entire industry. They can brand themselves however they want, but their entire business model is dependent upon screwing over restaurants, and I pity the restaurants that have signed onto their platform. It is a model for failure in the long AND short term.

How exactly do they see zero profit? They aren't giving the food away. They don't have to pay delivery drivers either.

Doordash takes a huge chunk of the order for themselves.  Restaurant profit margins are pretty thin, so it usually costs a restaurant money.

I'll admit that I don't know much about doordash, but if that's the case why in the blue fark would anyone sign up for it? How is doordash still in business?

Same way credit cards became ubiquitous. By offering convenience to customers and encouraging businesses to hide the actual cost it inflicts on them. Restaurants who don't partner up are at an automatic disadvantage in a very competetive market.

Lose money on every transaction but make it up in volume


I'm not sure I get that math. They better hope every order has a soda. (Jesus I hate buying sodas from restaurants) highest mark up. Evil bs. people. should be beat, metaphorically of course.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: NuclearPenguins: Cdr.Murdock: [Fark user image 377x304]

You're only "woke" enough if the crowd says you are.  There's no real standard to it, it's just another catch term like calling cats racist because they don't like dogs or something.

What's woke today, can be wrong tomorrow, and what's wrong the next day can be woke the next.

Think quickly, your personal reputation and livelihood are in the balance....

You'll get over it.

I'll just hide in mom's basement and cook hot dogs on a Foreman grill.


NAaAAAA. In the coffee maker
 
mrsleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Even just a cursory look at the Door Dash, Uber, Lyft, etc, it's plainly clear that the drivers and restaraunts are getting screwed.
But people are too f-in lazy to research anything and dont care about exploiting low income workers.
Guess we better ramp up that illegal immigration so you can pay people $2 an hour without getting sued.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: Subtonic: hubiestubert: Every time you order from DoorDash, a restaurant gets boned. Every order that they deliver, is an order that the restaurant sees zero profit on. DoorDash is bad for restaurants, and it's bad for the entire industry. They can brand themselves however they want, but their entire business model is dependent upon screwing over restaurants, and I pity the restaurants that have signed onto their platform. It is a model for failure in the long AND short term.

How exactly do they see zero profit? They aren't giving the food away. They don't have to pay delivery drivers either.

Doordash takes a huge chunk of the order for themselves.  Restaurant profit margins are pretty thin, so it usually costs a restaurant money.


How does DoorDash take the money from a restaurant that doesn't even know orders are being picked up for DoorDash customers? Does the driver just walk in, pay 70% of the bill, and get the food anyway?
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 1 minute ago  

montreal_medic: The Brown Word: Subtonic: Jeebus Saves: Subtonic: hubiestubert: Every time you order from DoorDash, a restaurant gets boned. Every order that they deliver, is an order that the restaurant sees zero profit on. DoorDash is bad for restaurants, and it's bad for the entire industry. They can brand themselves however they want, but their entire business model is dependent upon screwing over restaurants, and I pity the restaurants that have signed onto their platform. It is a model for failure in the long AND short term.

How exactly do they see zero profit? They aren't giving the food away. They don't have to pay delivery drivers either.

Doordash takes a huge chunk of the order for themselves.  Restaurant profit margins are pretty thin, so it usually costs a restaurant money.

I'll admit that I don't know much about doordash, but if that's the case why in the blue fark would anyone sign up for it? How is doordash still in business?

Same way credit cards became ubiquitous. By offering convenience to customers and encouraging businesses to hide the actual cost it inflicts on them. Restaurants who don't partner up are at an automatic disadvantage in a very competetive market.

Lose money on every transaction but make it up in volume


Restaurants are in a damn tough position. Losing sales because you aren't offering the same convenience as competitors is terrifying. They could take a calculated hit and refuse Doordash et al, take the lost sales on the chin, and hope it's temporary. Maybe competitors paying this extortion will be driven out of business by the insane costs.
The problem is big fast food chains. Their margins aren't as tight to begin with, and if DD is charging a percentage, their stuff costs less to begin with. They will leap at the chance to sink competing restaurants. Once customers are addicted to convenience they might want to crank up the delivery cost, but the short term hit is working in their benefit for now.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Brown Word: JohnCarter: Noted that Door Dash is valued at $13 billion. Do they have an actual plan to turn a profit?

WTAF. That is comparable bullshiat levels to WeWork. Sounds like investors again can't tell the difference between a "tech company" and an extremely basic and well-established business type like real estate or delivery couriers.


You just have to say "disruptive" a lot and have an app, and then you can turn an exercise bike company (Peloton) or a salad company (Sweetgreen) into a tech company. It helps to have a charismatic founder who walks around on a stage with headsets and delivers a utopian mission statement.
 
