 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Pittsburgh)   Going somewhere and don't want to bring your son along? Don't lock him in a closet. That is frowned upon   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
16
    More: Sick, WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Escape, Escape character, Westmoreland County Children, criminal complaint, Youth Services, couple, KDKA  
•       •       •

307 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2020 at 4:47 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can't just let them run around the house. They'll get out.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does anybody have any sense anymore?
Chain link dog kennel in the back yard, that way if they have to crap you don't ruin the carpet.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: You can't just let them run around the house. They'll get out.


so leave them out, but bind the limbs.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The couple is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, false imprisonment and recklessly endangering the welfare of another person.

I dunno, it sounded like pretty true imprisonment to me.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seriously!

He could fall in with THIS lot!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cant just lock them in the attic or basement? Maybe at least the trunk of the car.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously, though, some people should not reproduce. Oh, but when I suggest that, it's all "Hitler" this and "Stalin" that...
 
zbtop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you cant trust your kid to be home alone, you need to work on that. Sealing them in a closet is not a solution, if you have to resort that, you have no business going to parties.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is why cars have trunks
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm confused. I was left alone 16 hours a day, starting at age 4 and until I was 14 and left home for teen Parenthood. Should I have sued my mom?
 
nanim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
no no no, you put 'm in these
blow-up sumo things: 
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size

They'll never get through the door, plus no 'fall' injuries !
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I dunno. Throw in some snacks, drinks and an iPad and I think a kid would be perfectly happy in there for a few hours.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So the takeaway is that it is ok to lock your children in a closet as long as someone is there to let them out in case of emergency.  Good to know.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm confused. I was left alone 16 hours a day, starting at age 4 and until I was 14 and left home for teen Parenthood. Should I have sued my mom?


what mom?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Honest question, though: would they have gotten in trouble if they had stayed home? Leaving the house absolutely crosses a line -- it leaves the kid vulnerable to a fire or other disaster.

The false imprisonment charge isn't predicated in any way on not being home. I imagine that'll get tossed, though, since parents restrain their kids all the time. This is a case of reckless endangerment.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report