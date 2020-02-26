 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Florida woman accused of putting boyfriend in suitcase said she was playing hide-and-seek. Uh-huh   (local21news.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, Woman facing murder charges, Murder, Ashlee Simpson, boyfriend, suitcase  
•       •       •

120 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2020 at 8:03 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
it makes you wonder how many murderers who don't film themselves murdering someone manage to get away with it.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How'd hie zip himself into the suitcase to hide?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Crazy is as crazy does
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wingedkat: How'd hie zip himself into the suitcase to hide?


Ask that guy in the U.K. working for their NSA. He was found dead locked in a duffel bag. Coroner said he did it to himself.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wingedkat: How'd hie zip himself into the suitcase to hide?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_o​f​_Gareth_Williams
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A modern version of The Cask of Amontillado.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Xai: it makes you wonder how many murderers who don't film themselves murdering someone manage to get away with it.


I think maybe the murder rate will drop, if enough of the stupid ones will keep filming themselves and posting it.  The smarter ones may still film it but not actually post it.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't know why he was hiding, but I know what he was seeking:

Air.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report