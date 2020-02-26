 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Michael Jackson impersonator agrees to surrender "worlds best grandpa" mug   (cnn.com) divider line
13
    More: Followup, Puerto Rico, Jury trial, Family, Cruise ship, Pleas, Royal Caribbean International, Prevention, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.  
•       •       •

712 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2020 at 7:21 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh wow subby, I feel really old to understand that.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
1) They are damn right it was preventable, if he hadn't held her out an 11th story window.

2) Here is the video - his story is pure BS

Surveillance video shows moment Indiana toddler drops from cruise ship
Youtube ycQVf9Z861Y
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good one, subster. What a horrible event.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The family claims that the glass panes on the deck can be slid open by any passenger, and the walls didn't contain warnings that the panes could open. Anello told CBS News he wouldn't have placed the toddler near the window if he'd known it was open.

ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size

Welcome aboard, we've been expecting you.  Many of our windows open.  Don't fall through.
 
Weidbrewer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jesus, subby.

I mean, well done, but.....Jesus.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Weidbrewer: Jesus, subby.

I mean, well done, but.....Jesus.


Yeah, I too am horrified that he's getting off with probation.

The fine American tradition of only getting a slap on the wrist if you kill your own kid

/subby
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Anello told CBS News he wouldn't have placed the toddler near the window if he'd known it was open."

Xai: 2) Here is the video - his story is pure BS

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ycQVf9Z8​61Y]



He didn't know the window opening, which he had just leaned thru, was open? I find that claim to be dubious.
Looks more like he picked her up and tossed her out the window which he knew was open.  Looks like he may have even been scoping out the impact zone.  Pretty sure he didn't realize there'd be video!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't think this news will make much of a splash.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I hope this destroys their lawsuit against the cruise company.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Michael Jackson?
He looks more like Robin Willi....

Ohhhhh
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you love something, set it free. Just not via window from the 11th floor...
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I can't believe the man is only 51. He looks like he's 71.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I don't think this news will make much of a splash.


No, more like a thud.

/ window seat, please
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report