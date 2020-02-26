 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Spring is coming early this year. It will be on March 19, the first time since 1896   (fox43.com) divider line
11
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Global warming is worse than I thought.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hm. 1896 was also a leap year. Coincidence? I think not! Study it out, sheeples!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Phil was right.
 
gonzoduke
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Global warming is worse than I thought.


Well, hot air is less dense then cold air so the earth is spinning faster. Next year the equinox falls on February 8th.

/everybody panic!
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Blame it on climate change.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Phil was right.


Maybe, but he couldn't climb out of that hole without his arms and legs.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can we keep bumping it up, like DST?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Spring starts March 1st.  Astronomical spring is for suckers.
 
Marine1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Climate change is obviously a threat, and something that we need to deal with, but this seems to be astronomical spring - when the Earth crosses into a certain part of its orbit - and not meteorological spring.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
@RealDonaldTrump: This is yuuge! I am all powerful. You're welcome! Everyone who votes for anyone but me in November kills a kitten.
 
Report