(The Drive)   Looks like the Air Force and SpaceX are charging up their space lasers together for a 'massive' live fire exercise that will involve ground forces, subs, ships and assorted space assets to shoot down a drone and cruise missile   (thedrive.com) divider line
    United States Air Force, Satellite, Spacecraft, Military, armed forces, Royal Air Force, E-8 Joint STARS, SpaceX Starlink satellites  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we can't have nice things
 
geduld
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder if it is called Serpentine Tiller?
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here come the fat white 'actually' bros who think being rich is genius
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This sounds like a job for...

Spaaaaace Forrrrrrrrrrrrrrrce
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But will they be taking over vacant Walmart's?
 
Harlee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The C-130 in the pic is awesome. I did not know that we have farking airborne 105 howitzers.

Deadly AC-130 Gunship in Action Firing All Its Cannons
Skail
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lostsatellite: [Fark user image image 425x187]
Here come the fat white 'actually' bros who think being rich is genius


He completely fell into it. Totally rich by accident.

/gbtw. My double shot frappachino won't serve itself.
 
aungen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harlee: The C-130 in the pic is awesome. I did not know that we have farking airborne 105 howitzers.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7lrfdzU8​k4k]


I got fire suppression training for one of those.  One of the trainers was new, and while demonstrating how to fire the halon system to kill an engine fire .. fired the halon system and literally took the beast out of service until they could fix / clean / replace things.  I really hope they blamed us to protect her career :)

But man i love me some C-130's.  They carried us around for the USAP program on the shorter flights.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like that shooter combo with EVE online that didn't pan out.

/EVE free since 2012
//i am lucky that multi-skill training setup didn't exist then or I would still be 'playing'
///never did the spreadsheet thing
 
