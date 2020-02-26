 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(JSOnline)   Goldfish crackers and windshield wiper fluid are ineffective in religious rituals, especially if the opossum is dead   (jsonline.com) divider line
13
    More: Weird, Green Bay Packers, windshield washer fluid, Green Bay, Wisconsin, dead animal, Donald Driver, History of National Football League Championship, English-language films, woman  
•       •       •

485 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2020 at 9:43 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The possum was removed from the roadway, the report said.

The ritual worked. The evil spirit occupying the road was cast away.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where the hell was she a few weeks ago when I finally found out where the smell in my house was coming from?  A farking opossum chewed its way through the coolant line opening and got stuck on the way out and died.  Removal was pretty goddamn nasty.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, Obvious was too busy making Roadkill Cafe jokes?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breakfast of champions.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three days later...   I have risen....   where am I?  This feels like I'm in a hefty bag.  Am I in a dumpster?  Really?  This is no way to treat your oGod.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does make a pretty workable lubricant though
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article just says "goldfish" and not the crackers specifically so I like to imagine she threw actual live goldfish at the roadkill.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never know till you try
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that headline and thought for a moment I was having a stroke.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman, who apparently stopped and got out of her car when she saw the possum, threw goldfish and windshield washer fluid on the dead animal, a caller told a dispatcher, according to a police call log.
The woman then pulled a Green Bay Packers lawn chair out of her car and yelled "repent" at the possum, the log said.

I'm just going to go ahead and assume drugs and alcohol were involved for the obvious reason.

She's a Packers fan.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, did she save it's soul or not?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone get the Fark handle of this lady?
 
trerro
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
...but will it run Linux?

http://strangehorizons.com/non-fictio​n​/articles/installing-linux-on-a-dead-b​adger-users-notes/
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report