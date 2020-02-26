 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Travel season is upon us, so it's time for the TSA to announce a hiring freeze and cessation of overtime pay   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    Transportation Security Administration, Airport security, Federal Air Marshal Service  
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've retired from government but it's pretty obvious form the various news stories that the Trump Administration is worrying about deficits. The only way they know how to deal with this is stop hiring and stop pay raises. Which they have been doing.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it always travel season?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: Isn't it always travel season?



Duck season!
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not much of a travel season THIS year.....
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm TSA pre, so I'm not too worried.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna sneeze and cough on every tsa agent i see just for the lulz
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well what a bummer. maybe they should just disband the TSA
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to me the way to fix this is to do your job inadequately.  If you do it bad enough either a bad guy gets through and does something that suddenly requires a massive budget increase for the TSA or you get fired and are free to search for a better paying job.

Either way, maybe you should no longer strip search every single passenger until you know more about them than their own partners.  I mean the anal cavity search was fine until I realized they were undressed too.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: I'm TSA pre, so I'm not too worried.


Norfolking Chance
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I've retired from government but it's pretty obvious form the various news stories that the Trump Administration is worrying about deficits. The only way they know how to deal with this is stop hiring and stop pay raises. Which they have been doing.


You forgot cutting taxes for the rich. Hiring and wage freeze and tax cuts for the rich will solve the deficit according to the Trump regime.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, all that money has to go for the wall that Mexico is definitely paying for. Believe me.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Iworkformsn: Isn't it always travel season?


Duck season!


Rabbit season!!
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Travel season this year is gonna be pretty crap due to the corona virus I figure.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about you people but I request a pat down every time I fly.
I don't even get on the plane, I just go through security a few times until Im either physically exhausted from the erotic anticipation or physically removed from the building.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: Travel season this year is gonna be pretty crap due to the corona virus I figure.



I'm supposed to go to Hong Kong in May, and I'm really close to cancelling my flights and going somewhere else.

/F*cking sucks.
//Was going to see three friends from college.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: The_Sponge: Iworkformsn: Isn't it always travel season?


Duck season!

Rabbit season!!



*Fist bump*
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doomjesse: Seems to me the way to fix this is to do your job inadequately.  If you do it bad enough either a bad guy gets through and does something that suddenly requires a massive budget increase for the TSA or you get fired and are free to search for a better paying job.

Either way, maybe you should no longer strip search every single passenger until you know more about them than their own partners.  I mean the anal cavity search was fine until I realized they were undressed too.


The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: Isn't it always travel season?



Yes...but you're going to have more travelers during spring and summer breaks.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We can't keep people," he said. "They spend so much money training people and then they leave. ... We're losing people to Chick-fil-A in the airport."

As long as this country is going to have their idiot security theater, the very least that should be done is to pay the actors decently. maybe they will actually get a higher caliber of people if they do this, as they can demand that applicants have attention spans longer than gophers on meth and IQs somewhere above the human median.

And hiring freezes along with cutting overtime pay would NEVER have any effect on future staffing, right?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I don't know about you people but I request a pat down every time I fly.
I don't even get on the plane, I just go through security a few times until Im either physically exhausted from the erotic anticipation or physically removed from the building.


Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile ICE's budget has exploded because reasons... nothing to do with blatant racist policies, concentration... re-education "fun" camps or a pointless wall project.

How much you willing to bet all of his crownies will push though another pay raise before the end of the year? I mean that 3rd house, cover-up fund, off-shore account and yacht aren't gonna pay themselves you know.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: Travel season this year is gonna be pretty crap due to the corona virus I figure.


You would like to think so but it is well shown that ignorance and self perceived omnipotence flows like a broken fire hydrant in this land.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hachitori: Not much of a travel season THIS year.....


Speak for yourself. I've already been on a world tour with stops in China, Iran, and Italy.

thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm okay with this. The TSA has never stopped a single alleged terrorist incident; eliminate them entirely. Cowards will always be cowards, let them go live in fear somewhere else.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Juc: Travel season this year is gonna be pretty crap due to the corona virus I figure.


I'm supposed to go to Hong Kong in May, and I'm really close to cancelling my flights and going somewhere else.

/F*cking sucks.
//Was going to see three friends from college.


I'd be less worried about catching it - because if there is a pandemic, you'll be likely to get it at home - and more worried about somehow getting stuck in Hong Kong or forced into quarantine when you return.
 
FlameDuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: Travel season this year is gonna be pretty crap due to the corona virus I figure.


But Trump said ... we're dead aren't we?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

thornhill: I'd be less worried about catching it - because if there is a pandemic, you'll be likely to get it at home - and more worried about somehow getting stuck in Hong Kong or forced into quarantine when you return.



That's my take on it...I'm not worried about dying from it....I just don't want to be quarantined over there.

/Going to Europe instead.
//If I have to spend extra time in Slovakia or Czech Republic, at least the nurses will be hot.  :-)
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: I've retired from government but it's pretty obvious form the various news stories that the Trump Administration is worrying about deficits. The only way they know how to deal with this is stop hiring and stop pay raises. Which they have been doing.


Before eliminating Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security. "Folks, we just can't afford it anymore."
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wantingout: well what a bummer. maybe they should just disband the TSA


"Thousands, Standing Around" -- Thomas P M Barnett
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: I don't know about you people but I request a pat down every time I fly.
I don't even get on the plane, I just go through security a few times until Im either physically exhausted from the erotic anticipation or physically removed from the building.


"I was wanting the .. Full Body Massage. Mmmm" -- Kurt Braunholer
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: I don't know about you people but I request a pat down every time I fly.
I don't even get on the plane, I just go through security a few times until Im either physically exhausted from the erotic anticipation or physically removed from the building.



I just imagined you standing outside, smoking a cigarette with a satisfied look on your face.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Juc: Travel season this year is gonna be pretty crap due to the corona virus I figure.

You would like to think so but it is well shown that ignorance and self perceived omnipotence flows like a broken fire hydrant in this land.


Honestly, it is because I have weighed the risks vs benefits. I am 40, in largely good health, and don't plan to attend any large gatherings...and I already paid for my vacation package, cannot get a refund, and cannot reschedule it.

I just bought some travel insurance and a kindle fire in the event that I end up quarantined/ill. I will bring some face masks in my bag. I will use copious amounts of hand sanitizer, wash my hands, or simply skip foods that are eaten by hand.

It is all I can really do without outright giving up the entire trip and eating the cost. If I could postpone/move it, I totally would.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They could probably achieve some savings by eliminating some positions. The Screamers, for one. The Screamers are the ones who stand around at the front of the line, screaming, "ALL SHOES MUST GO IN THE BINS," except at the other airports where they scream, "DO NOT PUT SHOES IN THE BINS; PUT THEM DIRECTLY ON THE BELT." (Neither faction of Screamer knows or believes the other one exists.) They also have Screamers at the other end of the line to scream at you to hurry up and put your shoes, jacket, and belt back on and reload all the shiat like your Freedom Baggie that the Screamer up front made you take out of your bag, back into your bag.

They could probably eliminate the Bullwinkles, whose job it is to show you how to make the moose antlers over your head when you go in the Nude-o-Scope machine.

Might also get some savings if they'd stop buying those UV flashlights for the ID checkers to pretend are like the Doctor's sonic screwdriver and magically detect fake from real ID.
 
aseras
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How about saving ALL the money by disbanding the TSA in its entirety?
 
Persnickety [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: wantingout: well what a bummer. maybe they should just disband the TSA

"Thousands, Standing Around" -- Thomas P M Barnett


Airport security pre-TSA:

Airport security post-TSA:

trekkiecougar [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My Warrior is waiting to hear if he's still going to a meeting in Germany the third weekend of March. I was going to fly out there to join him for a week. We were going to catch the train to Paris for the  weekend for his birthday.

Still waiting to hear from him about today's meetings concerning safety/security of that weird shaped building where he works.

Damn I really want to go. My passport has gathered dust.....
 
browntimmy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Norfolking Chance: edmo: I've retired from government but it's pretty obvious form the various news stories that the Trump Administration is worrying about deficits. The only way they know how to deal with this is stop hiring and stop pay raises. Which they have been doing.

You forgot cutting taxes for the rich. Hiring and wage freeze and tax cuts for the rich will solve the deficit according to the Trump regime.


Poor people are making too much money.
 
OldJames
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wantingout: well what a bummer. maybe they should just disband the TSA


Some airports are allowed private sector security. They have been known to be much more efficient, better at passing fake bomb tests, and much friendlier service. It isn't surprising they are friendlier, you can be a dick if you know you won't get fired.
 
camaroash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"IT's better than flying."
TSA agent
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: I've retired from government but it's pretty obvious form the various news stories that the Trump Administration is worrying about deficits. The only way they know how to deal with this is stop hiring and stop pay raises.


TSA was approved for an annual budget on 01 OCT 2019. Later that year Congress approved a 3.5% (or close to that) pay increase to federal employees. 1% of that was an increase to locality and the rest a pay increase.

So... the budget TSA was given in October doesn't cover the payroll increases given in December.

TSA literally doesn't have funding to pay for payroll, so it has to be cut from elsewhere.

Fark all of you and enjoy the long lines during Spring Break!
 
