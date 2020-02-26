 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   No marijuana? That's a katana   (mlive.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary, Washtenaw County, Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, Stabbing, Neil Patrick Wasinski, Ypsilanti, Michigan, M-17, Katana, Constable  
•       •       •

735 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2020 at 9:57 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA : Police found Wasinski in her apartment at the complex, but she refused open the door, telling officers she didn't want anything to do with police and to "please go away," the report states.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, okay. I'll have to remember that next time I go katana-ing.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette4.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



RIP
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that entire pronoun-swamp of an article.  Now I need a nap.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assault with a dangerous weapon is punishable by up to four years in prison.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [vignette4.wikia.nocookie.net image 400x500]


that's a shinobigatana

and yes, I'm a huge nerd, in every sense.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 480x245] [View Full Size image _x_]


I wonder if either of them actually expected the counter to break.
 
ToasterRadio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Police were called to the reported stabbing shortly after noon where they found the victim, a 23-year-old man, smoking a cigarette and pressing a bloody towel to his side..."

Ho hum...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: kdawg7736: [vignette4.wikia.nocookie.net image 400x500]

that's a shinobigatana

and yes, I'm a huge nerd, in every sense.


That's really the name of the sword? Leonardo always had the katana blades to me....
 
thepresence
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
See? Violent marijewanna addicts.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I prefer a Cutlass ... easier to maneuver in tight spaces and long enuf to be out of reach.

/Yarr!
//where's me rum?
/// Avast!
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Another typical crime associated with use of dope. When the dope fiend doesn't get their fix they become violent. There is no news here for anybody who is familiar with the destruction that this drug causes. Any cop who deals with drug crimes can tell you hundreds of stories like the one in the article. With so many states "legalizing" marijuana, crimes like this are only going to become more common.  The only things upstanding citizens can do is to vote for people who will fight this scourge of death and destruction, and do our best to shield our kids from the madness.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ToasterRadio: FTFA: "Police were called to the reported stabbing shortly after noon where they found the victim, a 23-year-old man, smoking a cigarette and pressing a bloody towel to his side..."

Ho hum...


Smoking with a collapsed lung is hard core!

/ seen it before
// not off of the battlefield though
/// threes
 
tirob [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thepresence: See? Violent marijewanna addicts.


I find it difficult to disagree with your analysis.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RabidRythmDivas: I read that entire pronoun-swamp of an article.  Now I need a nap.


Wasn't that difficult. Trans woman who hasn't legally changed her gender or name is the attacker. Cis man was the victim.

If you see "She/her/girlfriend" then it refers to the attacker. If you see "He/his/boyfriend", it refers to the victim.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A katana is really more of a slashing weapon, kind of a waste just to go all pokey with it.
 
drayno76
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Marijuana Katana is the name of my reggae k-pop band.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No katana, says marijuana iguana.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report