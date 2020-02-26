 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   White supremacist mass murderer Dylann Roof staged a hunger strike this month while on federal death row, alleging he's been "targeted by staff," "verbally harassed and abused without cause" and "treated disproportionately harsh." Good   (ktla.com) divider line
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think there are some drugs that could solve his problems.  They're injectibles.  All of his worldly troubles would disappear in a matter of minutes.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

stan unusual: I think there are some drugs that could solve his problems.  They're injectibles.  All of his worldly troubles would disappear in a matter of minutes.


This was snark BTW, I'm still opposed to capital punishment.

Even for this hateful little POS. He can sit in a cell until he rots, though.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Targeted?  Oh dear, I hope it wasn't because of his skin color.  Because that would be bad.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the reason we care is ...?
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's doing federal time, he should thankful.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for a pardon.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
worldssmallestviolin.jpg
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Play this on repeat for him.

Temple Of The Dog - Hunger Strike
Youtube VUb450Alpps
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If the state hurry up and do thier job, he will be 6 feet under in no time.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't think it gets more "Karen" than being a mass murderer and complaining about the hotel staff
 
chewd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"without cause"

LOL
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stan unusual: I think there are some drugs that could solve his problems.  They're injectibles.  All of his worldly troubles would disappear in a matter of minutes.


Nine lead ones. Starting at the extremities.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
One might argue that being shot while attending church would also fall under the heading of "treated disproportionately harsh."
 
drxym
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The feds clearly spoilt him when they gave him whoppers to secure a confession.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stan unusual: I'm still opposed to capital punishment.

Even for this hateful little POS. He can sit in a cell until he rots, though.


As much as he deserves to suffer, Roof is exactly the kind of guy who needs the death penalty. Get rid of him lest he ever possibly be released. His continued existence is a waste of resources and a detriment to humanity.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anyone else smirk at this asshole passing out when they went to draw a blood sample from him?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Boo f'in hoo
 
King Keepo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"It's called prison sweetie, look it up."
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I mean, he IS on death row. Starving yourself only makes the process a lot more efficient.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: stan unusual: I'm still opposed to capital punishment.

Even for this hateful little POS. He can sit in a cell until he rots, though.

As much as he deserves to suffer, Roof is exactly the kind of guy who needs the death penalty. Get rid of him lest he ever possibly be released. His continued existence is a waste of resources and a detriment to humanity.


But what if he's innocent?
 
turboke
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: stan unusual: I'm still opposed to capital punishment.

Even for this hateful little POS. He can sit in a cell until he rots, though.

As much as he deserves to suffer, Roof is exactly the kind of guy who needs the death penalty. Get rid of him lest he ever possibly be released. His continued existence is a waste of resources and a detriment to humanity.


Username checks out.

I'd hate to be the guy who singed his release form, only for him to go another rampage.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: stan unusual: I'm still opposed to capital punishment.

Even for this hateful little POS. He can sit in a cell until he rots, though.

As much as he deserves to suffer, Roof is exactly the kind of guy who needs the death penalty. Get rid of him lest he ever possibly be released. His continued existence is a waste of resources and a detriment to humanity.

But what if he's innocent?


live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WithinReason: But what if he's innocent?


He is not. Don't worry about that scenario.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stan unusual: stan unusual: I think there are some drugs that could solve his problems.  They're injectibles.  All of his worldly troubles would disappear in a matter of minutes.

This was snark BTW, I'm still opposed to capital punishment.

Even for this hateful little POS. He can sit in a cell until he rots, though.


I'm not opposed to it.  Not for mass murderers where there is zero doubt about their guilt.
 
gonzoron
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
harshLY
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: I mean, he IS on death row. Starving yourself only makes the process a lot more efficient.


You're right! The less he weighs, the less euthanasia juice they have to use on him.
 
veale728
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


Oh well
 
veale728
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: I mean, he IS on death row. Starving yourself only makes the process a lot more efficient.

You're right! The less he weighs, the less euthanasia juice they have to use on him.


More like if he starves himself they save the cost of the drugs completely. Sh*t's expensive
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stan unusual: stan unusual: I think there are some drugs that could solve his problems.  They're injectibles.  All of his worldly troubles would disappear in a matter of minutes.

This was snark BTW, I'm still opposed to capital punishment.

Even for this hateful little POS. He can sit in a cell until he rots, though.


You know, I used to be rabidly pro-capital punishment even to the point of wanting to volunteer (metaphorically) to pull the trigger myself.  But the thought of this asshole sitting in a cell for the next half century makes me feel all warm inside.

My only complaint is that he has light and comfort.  I'd be happier if they just threw him in a root cellar and made him compost his own feces.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Disproportionately harsh."  Good one.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Usually I'm all for giving a-holes like this the death penalty.

In this case?  He's unhappy being in prison.  They treat him like crap?

I say LET HIM ROT.  Sometimes, being alive is a worse fate than death.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I vividly remember seeing that first picture of him (here on Fark), noticing the Rhodesian flag on it and thinking
"This man is a committed racist".
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's almost as if Nazis are treated poorly or something.

/snert
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: stan unusual: I'm still opposed to capital punishment.

Even for this hateful little POS. He can sit in a cell until he rots, though.

As much as he deserves to suffer, Roof is exactly the kind of guy who needs the death penalty. Get rid of him lest he ever possibly be released. His continued existence is a waste of resources and a detriment to humanity.

But what if he's innocent?


Sure, Jan.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't worry...there IS a way out of all this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WithinReason: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: stan unusual: I'm still opposed to capital punishment.

Even for this hateful little POS. He can sit in a cell until he rots, though.

As much as he deserves to suffer, Roof is exactly the kind of guy who needs the death penalty. Get rid of him lest he ever possibly be released. His continued existence is a waste of resources and a detriment to humanity.

But what if he's innocent?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm all for giving him some news reports about suicide rates in prison and an extra bedsheet.  Starvation takes too much time.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

