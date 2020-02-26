 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Dumbass passes play money $100 bill to dumbass gas station attendant   (nj.com) divider line
    Middlesex County, New Jersey, South Brunswick police, Kingston, New Jersey, 20-year-old Somerset County man, Middlesex County gas station  
MBZ321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dumbass could have just lied and said he received it as change somewhere else and didn't know it was fake, but nope, he admitted the whole thing.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. So people being paid at a minimum 300 a day can't be trusted with money on a movie set? That is just sad. Maybe we need to just get rid of physical money? WITLH! 😞😠
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again? Didn't he learn his lesson from the other day?
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Wait. So people being paid at a minimum 300 a day can't be trusted with money on a movie set? That is just sad. Maybe we need to just get rid of physical money? WITLH! 😞😠


lolwut?
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping it was some of that fake Jesus money.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I used to do this route on Queens Blvd. that had a lot of counterfeit money because the strippers would spend their tips at the local deli's and the clerks were all busy looking at the girls instead of checking the money. Beware of strippers!
 
flemardo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Haha. He should get a pass for successfully passing off a Dr. Fatside bill.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
years decades ago i worked at a gas station, in new jersey.
a car with 4 people pulled up and wanted $10 in gas.
did it, went to the driver's window , and was handed a bad $10.
i just asked for real money, and from her other hand a different 10 came out.
giving a very good description of the car and occupants to the cops, they were caught <1mile away.
even on a busy day i could have told it was fake.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think he should get a pass the bill is so obviously fake. The clerk is the idiot.
 
tomslatin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hopefully the attendant gets fired for being just as stupid for accepting the obviously fake money.
 
skyotter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My question is usually "Motion Picture Use Only, or Chinese Ghost Money?"

The answer's in the URL so I didn't even have to click.  Yay!
 
wxboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did he actually break a law here?  I guess theft of gas.
 
Greek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wxboy: Did he actually break a law here?  I guess theft of gas.


Doesn't matter if it was produced for a legal purpose. The guy knowingly tried to pass it off as real money. That's a counterfeiting charge. He'll be heading to PMITA federal prison most likely.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Greek: wxboy: Did he actually break a law here?  I guess theft of gas.

Doesn't matter if it was produced for a legal purpose. The guy knowingly tried to pass it off as real money. That's a counterfeiting charge. He'll be heading to PMITA federal prison most likely.


Correct.
Not disagreeing.
So, if I gave a clerk actual Monopoly money after they range it snacks, would I be in trouble? Shouldn't it just be handed back, I blush and all is well?
 
