(NYPost)   Princess Anne's dog trainer found shot dead at BoJo's old house   (nypost.com) divider line
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This. Means. Something.

Dog anagrams to GOD
Princess Anne is one of many fine cookies
Bojo is a Class A jerk.

(Puts on Tin File Fedora)

God is a Jerk and there are no cookies!
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe he knew something about Epstein Island and came down with a case of Suicidedness?
 
saywhonow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Those damned Clinton's strike again! Will they ever face justice for their horrendous crimes????

/S
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: This. Means. Something.

Dog anagrams to GOD
Princess Anne is one of many fine cookies
Bojo is a Class A jerk.

(Puts on Tin File Fedora)

God is a Jerk and there are no cookies!


I don't know why people insist that God must be benevolent.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is impossible.  The UK has enacted common sense gun laws.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In a novel, this would be the apparently meaningless tragedy at the beginning that turns out to have deep, world-shaking connections.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Were any Satanic rituals performed?
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: This. Means. Something.

Dog anagrams to GOD
Princess Anne is one of many fine cookies
Bojo is a Class A jerk.

(Puts on Tin File Fedora)

God is a Jerk and there are no cookies!


This means Princess Anne doesn't f*ck around.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was he training the dog to use firearms? When the dog was asked how the trainer treated him,he said...
"Rough, rough."

I am so sorry. I'll just leave now.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's nice that we can take the opportunity to make light of domestic violence and/or threadshiat about gun rights.

dittybopper: This is impossible.  The UK has enacted common sense gun laws.


Sigh. You're better than this.

#welcometofark
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: In a novel, this would be the apparently meaningless tragedy at the beginning that turns out to have deep, world-shaking connections.


Here's your typewriter. Get to work.
 
Weidbrewer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: In a novel, this would be the apparently meaningless tragedy at the beginning that turns out to have deep, world-shaking connections.


Good point.  It would turn out that Bojo's father had left behind critical documents secreted in the house somewhere.  Russian agents caught wind of them and broke into the house to retrieve them.  The dog trainer and her husband weren't supposed to be home, so when discovered, they had to make it look like a murder/suicide.


Also, something about Epstein and the Clintons.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: It's nice that we can take the opportunity to make light of domestic violence and/or threadshiat about gun rights.

dittybopper: This is impossible.  The UK has enacted common sense gun laws.

Sigh. You're better than this.

#welcometofark


Hey, the U.K. is famous for its strict gun laws, stricter than almost all of Europe.  You can't even legally possess an Olympic style target pistol.  They had to make an explicit exception for the 2010 London Olympics.

You don't want people mocking you for it?  Get the law changed.

Oh, and while you're at it, get the Home Office to count unsolved homicides in their homicide statistics so we can directly compare them instead of them being arbitrarily suppressed.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
MA!  EDDIE IZZARD IS PLAYING WITH MADLIBS AGAIN!
 
