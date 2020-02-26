 Skip to content
(Health.com)   Article on how to prepare for Coronavirus. 1. Everybody panic. 2. Everybody panic, 3. Everybody panic, 4. Be realistic, 5. Don't jump to conclusions, 6. Everybody panic and of course , 7. EVERYBODY PANIC
41
SaintAnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're not already stocked up on supplies get on it. It might be too late soon. This isn't a zombie apocalypse or an extinction event but things could get .... unpleasant for an extended duration.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I  see not much has changed since I  took a week break. Who's going to be the first to link a Jehovah's Witness rag to show WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE!

/look
//are you getting on the cart or not?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, should we wait to kill our neighbors for food, or go ahead and put on toe tags  and beat the rush?

/stupid article is stupid
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SaintAnky: If you're not already stocked up on supplies get on it. It might be too late soon. This isn't a zombie apocalypse or an extinction event but things could get .... unpleasant for an extended duration.


I hope y'all are just planners for the unlikely because my butt is off to work.

"Ain't nobody got time for that"
 
washburn777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't.  Panic.

Elon Musk shot his goddamn car into space with ONE MESSAGE ON THE DASH FOR THE WHOLE WORLD TO SEE.

Don't.  Panic.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'm ready.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Will thoughts and prayers work?
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Will thoughts and prayers work?


If past offerings of thoughts and prayers are any indication, of course they'll work.  Our world is a veritable Shangri-La of peace, harmony, and togetherness.
 
adj_m
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SaintAnky: If you're not already stocked up on supplies get on it. It might be too late soon. This isn't a zombie apocalypse or an extinction event but things could get .... unpleasant for an extended duration.


No worries, it snowed in Toronto this winter so I'm already stocked up on 20 years of toilet paper and powdered milk.

Not for personal use of course, it's for bartering.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm already a recluse. My inventory improves if I visit it less.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm not good at math. My neighbors weigh about 185 pounds, 145 pounds and 18 pounds, respectively. How much of this should I buy?

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Kenny B [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm not good at math. My neighbors weigh about 185 pounds, 145 pounds and 18 pounds, respectively. How much of this should I buy?

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 425x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size


You're gonna need a bigger bottle.
 
cirby
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The good news is that, even if things generally shut down, there's still going to be a lot of food production going on in the US - all of those people in flyover country will keep making it, even if the Wuhan bug takes hold out there. Most of the big refineries will keep functioning, and truckers will have an easier time than most (they can show up, drop their cargoes, and leave without having to get too close to anyone).

The biggest reason to keep a big stock of food at home is for the short-term panic buying that will inevitably happen.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: I'm ready.

[Fark user image image 500x500]
[Fark user image image 643x482]
[Fark user image image 591x357]


Don't forget cat food, as well as this :

Fark user imageView Full Size


Pic came from Google, but it's a roughly accurate representation of my own box.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just remember to freeze your bread and milk because they will spoil and there is nothing worse than a spoiled milk sandwich.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pick up your clown costume from the dry cleaners.
 
lxixem
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: I'm ready.

[Fark user image image 500x500]
[Fark user image image 643x482]
[Fark user image image 591x357]


Fat alcoholic murderer?
 
lurkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lurkey: [Fark user image image 850x545]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SaintAnky: If you're not already stocked up on supplies get on it. It might be too late soon. This isn't a zombie apocalypse or an extinction event but things could get .... unpleasant for an extended duration.


One thing to do is get prescription refills now, and try to keep as much of a supply as your insurer will allow.  A lot of drugs are manufactured in, or with ingredients from India and China.  Depending on how the spread progresses and how those countries respond there could be intermittent supply disruptions.  Also if it's actively spreading in your community do you really want to be standing in line with a bunch of sick people at the pharmacy?

Other than that just wash your damn hands, you filthy people!  My local Safeway was out of alcohol based hand sanitizer the other day, but Amazon still had it in stock.

Also try not to lick any door knobs.  Pressing elevator, ATM, and any other public buttons with a knuckle or the back of your wrist wouldn't be a bad idea either.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't forget to stock up on some old fashioned porn magazines for if electricity/internet fails and you need to fap.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

adj_m: SaintAnky: If you're not already stocked up on supplies get on it. It might be too late soon. This isn't a zombie apocalypse or an extinction event but things could get .... unpleasant for an extended duration.

No worries, it snowed in Toronto this winter so I'm already stocked up on 20 years of toilet paper and powdered milk.

Not for personal use of course, it's for bartering.


Fun fact you can make alcohol with toilet paper if you run out
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If we cant prepare for something that's "just like the flu", what the fark are we going to do when it's multidrug resistant tuberculosis?

Oh, that's right; die.

/just a matter of time
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: Don't forget to stock up on some old fashioned porn magazines for if electricity/internet fails and you need to fap.


Good idea
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: I'm ready.

[Fark user image image 500x500]
[Fark user image image 643x482]
[Fark user image image 591x357]


Need some fiber in there mate
 
Wobambo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I live on an island. Should I blow the bridge now or is it already too late?
 
Hagbardr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I live on an island. Should I blow the bridge now or is it already too late?


I fail to see how performing oral sex on public infrastructure will improve the situation
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: AngryDragon: I'm ready.

[Fark user image image 500x500]
[Fark user image image 643x482]
[Fark user image image 591x357]

Need some fiber in there mate


I keep a nice garden so there's plenty on hand.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've stockpiled bullets and bourbon.  Am I missing anything?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My food prepping used to consist of "I'll just eat my obese neighbors".  Never thought about them being inedible due to disease.  Time to reevaluate.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i ignore u:

Also try not to lick any door knobs.

Hey, don't kink shame.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: adj_m: SaintAnky: If you're not already stocked up on supplies get on it. It might be too late soon. This isn't a zombie apocalypse or an extinction event but things could get .... unpleasant for an extended duration.

No worries, it snowed in Toronto this winter so I'm already stocked up on 20 years of toilet paper and powdered milk.

Not for personal use of course, it's for bartering.

Fun fact you can make alcohol with toilet paper if you run out


Used or unused?

/need instructions soonish
 
bisi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: AngryDragon: I'm ready.

[Fark user image image 500x500]
[Fark user image image 643x482]
[Fark user image image 591x357]

Don't forget cat food, as well as this :

[Fark user image image 425x425]

Pic came from Google, but it's a roughly accurate representation of my own box.


I love how Americans' Weeners to any (impending or even slightly plausible) crisis is: "I don't know what's gonna happen, but I know I'ma need to kill a whole bunch of motherfarkers."
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I've stockpiled bullets and bourbon.  Am I missing anything?


Hookers an coke.
 
yohohogreengiant
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I live on an island. Should I blow the bridge now or is it already too late?


Lol your island has a bridge?
Amateur
 
Dick Hammer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SaintAnky: If you're not already stocked up on supplies get on it. It might be too late soon. This isn't a zombie apocalypse or an extinction event but things could get .... unpleasant for an extended duration.


The percentage of people affected will be unnoticeable even in the worst-case-scenario, but apocalyptic conditions could come from media inciting people to panic & hoard supplies.
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: adj_m: SaintAnky: If you're not already stocked up on supplies get on it. It might be too late soon. This isn't a zombie apocalypse or an extinction event but things could get .... unpleasant for an extended duration.

No worries, it snowed in Toronto this winter so I'm already stocked up on 20 years of toilet paper and powdered milk.

Not for personal use of course, it's for bartering.

Fun fact you can make alcohol with toilet paper if you run out


Yeah, by bartering it for more alcohol. Think I haven't already thought this out? You look ridiculous right now.

/and the powdered milk for coffee and weed.
 
Report