(KKTV Colorado Springs)   In all of the hullabaloo regarding China and the coronavirus, nobody was watching Colorado
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
WHO was supposed to be watching?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF. Is being anti-vax a job qualification there?
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: WHO was supposed to be watching?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skeevy, man.  Skeevy.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SEE WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU LEGALISE POT AT RETAIL?!?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mump, mump, mump, mump.
Lovely Mumps! Wonderful Mumps!
Lovely Mumps! Wonderful Mumps!
Mump, mump, mump, mump.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: WTF. Is being anti-vax a job qualification there?


Full of former Californians; drive up real estate while bringing anti-vax culture.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they're getting a wall so...
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KitchenBacon: GardenWeasel: WTF. Is being anti-vax a job qualification there?

Full of former Californians; drive up real estate while bringing anti-vax culture.


And gun control.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dittybopper: KitchenBacon: GardenWeasel: WTF. Is being anti-vax a job qualification there?

Full of former Californians; drive up real estate while bringing anti-vax culture.

And gun control.


Thread jacker gonna jack.
 
skinude1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If only there was some type of vaccine that could prevent this.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

skinude1: If only there was some type of vaccine that could prevent this.


I don't want to end up addicted to People's Court
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: GardenWeasel: WTF. Is being anti-vax a job qualification there?

Full of former Californians; drive up real estate while bringing anti-vax culture.


Colorado is chock full of Californians who complain about Texans, and Texans who complain about Californians.
 
Insain2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'll pass on that "Mump"........ Thank you very much!!
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hullabaloo?!
Put a lid on it! Our goose is cooked! Let's fire up the jitney and go find same dames. I gotta wet my whistle.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mumps? Who gets mumps anymore? It just went away for some reason. They should probably make a shot that keeps you from getting it or something if it's going to be an issue.
 
