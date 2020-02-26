 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Yo dawg, I heard you liked leaks to the media   (nydailynews.com) divider line
SaintAnky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Man Xzibit has really let himself go.
 
Victoly
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The first rule of NYPD Club is: You do not talk about NYPD Club.
The second rule of NYPD Club is: You do not talk about NYPD Club.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like they have a Julian Assange wannabe on the staff.
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Protecting our fellow officers should be your top priority"
Well, I think that sums up the problem with quite a few police departments. Serving and protecting the public takes a back seat to covering each others' backs, and corruption and abuse of power thrive in that culture.
 
Report