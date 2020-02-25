 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   IHOPs marketing is now just getting silly as they changed their name to the International House Of Penis   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
12
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ibanez, who consumed one of the donuts while inside the convenience store, reportedly copped to the theft when confronted by police. But he claimed that he intended to provide the uneaten donut "to law enforcement because he believes 'All cops love donuts.'"

hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: "A Florida Man was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly "offering to show his genitals" to "everyone" trying to enjoy a 3 AM meal at an IHOP..."

Nobody goes to IHOP at 3am for joy.

More of a "You're the closest thing that is open so I can hopefully get the world to stop spinning even though I know I'll be sitting on the Regret Toilet later on."
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obviously, International House of Penis is where you go if somebody tells you to eat a bowl of dicks.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I see not a lot has changed since the last time I was there.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IHOP?  I'd expect it at Waffle House at 3:00am.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
To be fair, you don't go to IHOP or a similar establishment at 3 AM and not entertain the possibility of seeing a naked person.
Especially in Florida.
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you're at a restaurant at 3am, you should expect that kind of behavior.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jtown: If you're at a restaurant at 3am, you should expect that kind of behavior.


Or participating in it.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey, he was just offering to show his genitals. At least he asked. That's a real step up for IHOP.
 
crinz83
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
it's so refreshing to hear this story. it proves you can walk into an ihop and do something insane without firing a single shot.
 
wood0366
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jtown: If you're at a restaurant at 3am, you should expect that kind of behavior.


See, at a Dennys, you expect a vagrant to offer to show you their true form.
 
