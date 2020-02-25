 Skip to content
(Straits Times)   God bless the atheist shut-ins, for they doth not bother attending Assembly of God services to do their God thing, and doth not spread COVID-19 to entire flock. Amen   (straitstimes.com) divider line
12
•       •       •

12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that the church that's banned in China?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a lot of Christian Missionary work in Asian Countries. Especially Korea. And by missionary work, I mean local Churches take up funds to set up a sister church. My Cousin did that in China, and the SO's cousin has a school in NC for South Koreans for their 'sister church' that does English Learning.

Tho one of the worst examples was my parent's Church in the 70's. The preacher talked the church to create a mission in Hawaii. So, they passed the Plate and bought him a nice little two bed room cottage in Maui. With a beach view. He took the garage and put in a podium and some folding chairs, painted a sign and BAM....Tax Free Church Property. In Maui. With a beach view and you only had to work twice a week for 2 hours each day.
 
washburn777
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"And by missionary work, I mean local Churches take up funds to set up a sister church."

This was also my experience in eastern Asian christian ministry.  The money goes to setting up more churches.  If christians want to actually impact these populations Doctors Without Borders is doing excellent work in southeast Asia and everywhere else.  If christians want to keep patting each other on the back and listening to themselves talk then maintain your current course I guess.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Missionaries have always spread contagious diseases.  It's their God given mission.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You're welcome!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Could just as well have been a chance meeting at Starbucks or Walmart.

If they have them in China.  I wouldn't know.

I stopped ordering Chinese delivery just to be safe.  /s
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have a nephew who was far down the path of gangster leader. There were many, increasing worse reasons why he was in juvie.

He has now switched sides. Found God. His church even sent him to Africa as a leadership intern. He's 23, good looking and charasmatic as hell. You'd buy ice from him if you were an Eskimo.

We had a great, but horrifying, talk last year. His church is all about spreadsheets and new markets. They lost their ass in Europe and Africa isn't growing as much as they'd like. They're working on it.

I'm generally not against people getting together and worshipping together if that is what they want to do. Do what you want.

This guy really opened my eyes to they side of it. There's always been a business side of religions.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've said before when this is all over the basement dwellers of the world will emerge as the last survivors of humanity. Repopulation to begin as soon as someone works out how to successfully impregnate an anime body pillow.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I've said before when this is all over the basement dwellers of the world will emerge as the last survivors of humanity. Repopulation to begin as soon as someone works out how to successfully impregnate an anime body pillow.


sciencealert.comView Full Size


We're getting closer everyday.
 
rev.love_revolver
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No worries about the Church of the SubGenius.

Well, none beyond the *normal* ones, that is.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rev.love_revolver: No worries about the Church of the SubGenius.

Well, none beyond the *normal* ones, that is.


Pinks are driving this election
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Corona virus been on Fark for a decade.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Report