(Southgate News-Herald)   Just a reminder to all the upstanding citizens, when "borrowing" your cousin's (1st thru 168th) pants, be sure to check the pockets before any meetings with the boys in blue. No, you can't borrow mine, they're in the wash, all week   (thenewsherald.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, The Temptations, Heroin, Morphine, notable example, Road, Illegal drug trade, 39-year-old Wyandotte man, famed Motown group's home town  
208 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2020 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)



crinz83
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i hope they throw the book at his cousin for what he put this poor guy through
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The very pants he was trying to return!
 
