phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Slow is fast.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was Snowball ok?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Manchester NH.  The only thing the article does not state is why the fire trucks smashed into each other.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
mediamoves.comView Full Size

Fire engines are expensive
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No description whatsoever of what the fark actually happened.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Manchester NH.  The only thing the article does not state is why the fire trucks smashed into each other.


Duh, it's "under investigation".  Code for insurance companies figuring out who to point the finger at.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is Shemp?
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Manchester NH.  The only thing the article does not state is why the fire trucks smashed into each other.


I couldn't really tell from the video either.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Manchester NH.  The only thing the article does not state is why the fire trucks smashed into each other.


My guess.  Not following rule #1 of running lights and sirens; ignoring basic traffic rules.. Probably blew through a red light instead of clearing each lane first before proceeding
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: Jake Havechek: Manchester NH.  The only thing the article does not state is why the fire trucks smashed into each other.

My guess.  Not following rule #1 of running lights and sirens; ignoring basic traffic rules.. Probably blew through a red light instead of clearing each lane first before proceeding


Yup!
Or a phantom vehicle ran them off the road!
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: styckx: Jake Havechek: Manchester NH.  The only thing the article does not state is why the fire trucks smashed into each other.

My guess.  Not following rule #1 of running lights and sirens; ignoring basic traffic rules.. Probably blew through a red light instead of clearing each lane first before proceeding

Yup!
Or a phantom vehicle ran them off the road!


I actually caught an exact instance of this on my Dashcam a few years back.

Pay attention to the left of the traffic light. The opposing streets have a green, a car pulls out from the left as a fire truck comes barrelling down the road and has to swerve go miss hitting a car.

As that ends another firetruck comes from right and he did the right thing. Now if the guy on the right was going just as fast as the first one and.blew through it would have been a firetruck vs firetruck accident

Near miss
Youtube ClCKngSOBkU
 
caljar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: Jake Havechek: Manchester NH.  The only thing the article does not state is why the fire trucks smashed into each other.

Duh, it's "under investigation".  Code for insurance companies figuring out who to point the finger at.


They are self insured, it's all coming out of the taxpayers pockets.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: My guess. Not following rule #1 of running lights and sirens; ignoring basic traffic rules.. Probably blew through a red light instead of clearing each lane first before proceeding


I would guess one truck blew through a red light and was hit by the other. When you're running lights and siren, you can't hear the sirens of other emergency vehicles.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: Jake Havechek: Manchester NH.  The only thing the article does not state is why the fire trucks smashed into each other.

Duh, it's "under investigation".  Code for insurance companies figuring out who to point the finger at.


They are self insured by the City.
The City is stuck with the bill.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
So, who were the second responders?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: How is Shemp?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Not in this episode....
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: styckx: My guess. Not following rule #1 of running lights and sirens; ignoring basic traffic rules.. Probably blew through a red light instead of clearing each lane first before proceeding

I would guess one truck blew through a red light and was hit by the other. When you're running lights and siren, you can't hear the sirens of other emergency vehicles.


I'm an EMT. Normal civilians can't hear my farking sirens nor see my lights..

The hilarious part is, as I do follow emergency driving to a T I stop at all red lights and clear each lane as I proceed through. I actually have had drivers in the opposing lanes THROW THEIR HANDS IN THE AIR at me as to say "WTF" because I stopped to check traffic first instead of blowing through like a careless asshole.

Humans make no farking sense sometimes.
 
radinator
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Was Snowball ok?

[Fark user image 640x360]


Very fitting reference!
Loved that movie.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

styckx: CruiserTwelve: styckx: My guess. Not following rule #1 of running lights and sirens; ignoring basic traffic rules.. Probably blew through a red light instead of clearing each lane first before proceeding

I would guess one truck blew through a red light and was hit by the other. When you're running lights and siren, you can't hear the sirens of other emergency vehicles.

I'm an EMT. Normal civilians can't hear my farking sirens nor see my lights..

The hilarious part is, as I do follow emergency driving to a T I stop at all red lights and clear each lane as I proceed through. I actually have had drivers in the opposing lanes THROW THEIR HANDS IN THE AIR at me as to say "WTF" because I stopped to check traffic first instead of blowing through like a careless asshole.

Humans make no farking sense sometimes.


Because EMTs never get t-boned in intersections!
 
King Something
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
CLARKSON!!!
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm imagining a Roxanne movie scene involving those bumbling dolts.  Yeah, that's how it happened.
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
