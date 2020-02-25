 Skip to content
(WCPO Cincinnati)   Cincinnati Councilwoman's lawyer "She's had all kinds of challenges in the past and she's risen to face all of them. I don't believe she's done anything unethical or illegal..." - Which is why she's facing up to 50 years in federal wire fraud charges   (wcpo.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Attempted extortion is not a crime! Ask the US Senate.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cincinnati. Home of the stupid council people. I almost wish I could hear Cunningham on the radio tomorrow. ALMOST.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She got $4K for a trip to Destin and a vote on a failed development project.

Trump got $1 million, mostly put directly in his pocket with inflated rack rates at his hotel, for an ambassadorship.

The Cincinnati councilwoman sounds like she might have an entrapment defense potentially but Trump? Well, Trump has Mitch McConnell.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well if they can't get her on the wire fraud charges, she's clearly guilty of exceeding the legally allowed limit on those jeans

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Notably missing from TFA:

Tamaya Dennard(D)

/honest oversight, I'm sure
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As a Democrat, you can be sure local press coverage will be certain to never point that out. As a Democrat, you can also be sure that she will be re-elected.
 
covfefe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MBooda: Notably missing from TFA:

Tamaya Dennard(D)

/honest oversight, I'm sure


You mean Democrats are prosecuted when they commit criminal acts?
 
zbtop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MBooda: Notably missing from TFA:

Tamaya Dennard(D)

/honest oversight, I'm sure


Given that the Cincinnati City Council positions are non-partisan, it wouldn't appear to be terribly relevant either way.
 
Report